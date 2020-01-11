108MP camera phone Xiaomi Mi 10 coming soon to India

In November 2019, Xiaomi confirmed that the company's flagship camera phone Mi 10 will come to India, but didn't disclose launch details. Now, the local region head has hinted it is arriving soon, which will set a new benchmark in the market.

"Exactly one year ago, we turned the smartphone industry upside-down by announcing that #48MP #RedmiNote7Pro is coming to #India! 🇮🇳 Any guesses, what's coming? What will be the 1st big launch of 2020? 😎 #Xiaomi ❤️" Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi vice president (global) & managing director (India) said on Twitter.

Though Kumar does not specify the phone name, the prominence is given to the camera MP count clearly indicates that he is talking about the Mi Note 10.

For the uninitiated, the Mi Note 10 boasts the Penta-camera module-- a 108 MP primary with Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 8P lens. It is assisted by an 8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), 5x optical zoom and a whopping 50x digital zoom. An ultra-wide 20MP lens with 117 degrees field of view. It has another 12MP telephoto lens with a depth sensor for portrait mode and a 2x zoom.



Mi Note 10's camera features (Credit: Xiaomi)



And the fifth snapper comes with a macro lens(f/2.4 aperture) that will help in capturing crisp pictures of the subject as close as 2cm from the phone.

It also supports 4K video recording up to 30 frames per second, high definition slow-motion video at up to 960 frames per second, and a night mode.

On the front, it flaunts 32MP selfie shooter and is said to come with filter and photo editor options to enhance the visual appeal of the subject to be shared on social media platforms.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has already received the highest DXO rating of 121 for still photography the same as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Other stipulated features of the Mi Note 10 include a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 5,260mAh battery. It supports Type-C based 30W fast charger. It can charge from zero to 58% in just 30 minutes.



Mi Note 10 features (Credit: Xiaomi)



How much the Mi Note 10 would cost in India?

For the past few years, Xiaomi has been assembling mobiles locally in India and we expect the company to do the same for the Mi Note 10 and price the device similar to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi is offering Mi Note 10 in configuration-- 8GB RAM + 256GB (Premium Edition 8P lens edition), 8GB RAM+ 256GB (standard) and 6GB RAM + 128GB (base model)-- for ¥3,499 (approx. Rs 35,668), ¥3,099 (roughly Rs 31,591) and ¥2,799 (around Rs 28,533), respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Key features

Display: 6.47-inch Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 398 ppi (pixels per inch), 600nit (HBM) / 430nit(Typ) brightness, 400000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, screen panel certified by TÜV Rheinland to filter out harmful blue light emissions

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core (2.2GHz Kryo 470 x 2 + 1.8GHz Kryo 470 x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM+Storage: 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Primary rear-side camera: 108MP (with 1/ 1.33-inch Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation, 7P lens (8P in Pro)) + 12MP (with 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait)+ 5MP telephoto lens (for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, OIS)+ 20MP 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP macro lens (for 1.5cm macro shots) with dual LED flash, 4k @ 30fps, 960fps @ 720p video recording

Front: 32MP with f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 5260mAh with 30W fast charging

Add-ons: 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM (type: nano+nano), In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi (802.11ac; dual-band: 2.4Ghz+5Ghz), Near Field Communication (NFC), GPS+GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, 1216 1.0cc speaker

Dimensions & weight: 157.8×74.2×9.67mm & 208g

