3 reasons to include neem in your skincare this summer

Growing up, we knew neem as the bitter yet highly beneficial ingredient used in many health and wellness products. Ayurveda, in particular, recognizes neem for its numerous health benefits and curative properties.

One can use every part of the neem tree for various medicinal and other purposes. Neem leaves have bioactive compounds like Nimbidin, Nimbin, and Azadirachtin that bestow the leaves with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Due to these extensive benefits, the neem tree is known as the "Wonder Tree."

Neem's widespread properties and benefits have made it an absolute summer essential. Here are the top three reasons you must include neem in your summer skincare routines.

Helps treat acne and acne scars

Summers are challenging for people with oily and acne-prone skin as over-activated sweat glands can cause frequent breakouts. In such cases, neem is an actual godsend ingredient.

Also Read — Move over K-beauty; the J-beauty trend is here to stay

Neem's non-comedogenic oil is cooling and drying, which is a boon in scorching summers. It removes excess oil from the face and treats acne scars. Neem is also rich in vitamin E, which effectively heals and lightens acne marks, blemishes, and dark spots.

Additionally, neem's excellent antibacterial properties help eliminate pimple-causing bacteria, reducing acne. By reducing acne and acne scars, neem ensures that your skin is brighter and more radiant.

Shields against pollution and dehydration

Summers can give rise to many skin concerns like dehydration, exposure to the harsh sun and pollutants. People prefer using natural ingredients like neem in their skincare products as soon as summer arrives.

With its anti-inflammatory properties, neem helps remove dead skin cells, sweat, and grime while protecting your skin against environmental damage. Using neem in your daily skincare products like cleanser and body wash will ensure that your body is hydrated and cleansed.

Neem has potent antioxidants that restore skin elasticity and texture and plump it up while refreshing and rejuvenating. This ensures that your skin isn't dry and makes it look younger and brighter.

Helps maintain healthy hair

Neem's antifungal and antibacterial properties are excellent for treating dandruff. It also tackles itchy and flaky scalps, common due to excessive sweating in summers. Neem moisturises the scalp, thus, preventing dryness, flakiness, and itchiness.

Also Read — On a roll with a derma roller

Strengthening hair follicles is one of the many benefits of neem leaves. All you have to do is ensure that your hair care products have neem, and that's it. This simple step will bestow you with strong, luscious, healthy hair. Use neem hair masks that are said to improve hair texture and prevent hair thinning, breakage, and hair loss away. You can also get hair massages using neem oil to enhance blood circulation.

Multipurpose ingredient

Neem is a multifaceted ingredient and will be a great addition to your summer skincare routine. It will nourish, protect, and heal not just your skin, scalp, and hair!

However, if you don't have time for homemade masks and oils, then choose a natural skincare brand like Nourish Mantra and look for the products containing neem.

(Ritkita Jayaswal is the CEO & Founder of skincare brand Nourish Mantra)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: