4 ways to reuse saris

Do you have a lot of saris lying around, untouched for years? Here are some easy designs to try with these old bits of fabric.

Gift wrappers

Rama Gokul, a resident of Malleswaram, Bengaluru, says the best way to recreate useful things from saris is to turn their untorn and strongest portions, into good gift wraps. “Create attractive gift-wraps by adding golden laces and other add-ons. You can also use empty shirt boxes or other small cartons, paste the sari pieces, and make exclusive gift boxes out of them,” she adds.

Zari borders can be tied as ribbons on the gifts, and silk strips that have been cut and braided/plaited to make attractive chords will add to the look. Sari bits can also be turned into stiff wrapping paper by cutting the good portions of a sari, steeping them in gum water, drying to make them stiffer, yet pliable and then ironing them out before use, she explains.

“Using a pinking shear (scissors with zig zag-edged blades) to cut the wrap will not leave any loose threads. This can be cut into different-sized squares or rectangles like wrapping paper,” adds Rama.

Curtains and covers

Be it a Kota sari or a lacy one, these make for great curtains. Since a sari is six to nine yards, it can be used lengthwise to create the curtain. “Split them halfway in length and stitch them along the sides, to give a neat look. Net-like saris make for great sheer curtains,” says Sarika G, a waste recycling activist from Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru.

You can also mix and match sari bits or matching colours/patterns to create sets. “If you want to enhance the strength, add a layer of fabric,” she adds. Old saris can be used as window blinds. You can add tassels or gold lace for more detailing.

Rama adds that used saris with heavy zari pallus can be draped or used to cover the background, when arranging idols during festival occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, for the Dasara dolls display, etc.

Cushion covers

Be it a sari with a thick and traditional zari pallu or border, or ones with flowers, checks or stripes as prints — it’s easy to make cushion covers of these. “Cut the sari lengthwise, add a cotton fabric layer, and stitch it on the sides as a long rectangle. Fold to square and stitch again. Make sure to leave enough gap for the stitches and for the cushion cover to be turned inside out,” says Sarika.

If you own a set of light-coloured cushions, a red or orange cushion would liven up your living room. “Enhance its look with tassels, laces and pompoms to give the cushion a more store-bought look. Vintage or heavy zardosi saris turned into cushions are great for festival seasons,” she adds.

Just make sure that the colours blend in or contrast with the existing decor, to create a balanced visual appeal. “Even if made in different colours, the cushions should not look like pieces from different puzzles,” she adds.

Wall panels

Saris with exquisitely woven borders, motifs and pallus, and ones with pure silver and gold zaris, can be cut and put together in appropriate designs on boards, framed and covered with glass. “These could be preserved well and used as wall panels,” Rama adds.