5 new K-dramas to watch this summer

The Korean or "K" way of life has enraptured Indians. We love their food, thrillers, cinema, and music. The pandemic-led OTT boom brought the second Korean wave, and many Indians moved past their regular American and Indian shows to discover K-dramas.

While April was a busy month for K-Drama lovers with a slew of movies and series, May and June promise to be even more hectic.

The Sound of Magic: This much-awaited series was released on Netflix on May 6. Featuring popular Korean stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-youp, the fantasy musical drama is based on a webtoon known as 'Annarasumanara," which first launched on WEBTOON, the world's largest digital comics platform. A disenchanted teenager desperate to escape the harsh realities of her life meets a mysterious magician living in an abandoned theme park who wants to remain a kid forever. The teen gains a sense of hope as the enigmatic man makes her troubles disappear into thin air.

Kiss Sixth Sense: Slated to release on May 25, this fantasy romance includes popular Korean stars like Yoon Kye-sang and Seo Ji-hye. Ye-sul, played by Seo, has had a unique ability ever since her youth—she can see a person's future if her lips touch theirs. Ye-sul works at an advertising company, and she hates her boss Min-hoo, played by Yoon. One day, their lips accidentally touch, and she is shocked to see a vision of them in the same bed! K-drama fans can enjoy the series on Disney+.



Yoon Kye Sang (L) and Seo Ji Hye int the poster for Kiss Sixth Sense.



Bloody Heart: This period drama centres on a young man Lee Tae (Lee Joon) whose father overthrew the king with Park Gye-won, played by celebrated actor Jang Hyuk. Lee Tae eventually replaces his father, and he is determined to rule with an iron fist instead of governing wisely. The television series premiered on Korean Broadcasting System (KBS2) on May 2. In India, it is available for viewers on the video platform Dailymotion.



Lee Joon in a still from Bloody Heart.



Woori the Virgin: Released on May 9, it is the Korean remake of the US romantic comedy series "Jane the Virgin." Woori—played by Im Soo-hyang—is a writer facing pressure to get married after catching the bouquet at a wedding. She is stunned to discover she's pregnant with the child of a party-loving CEO of a cosmetics company following an accident at a gynaecologist's office. The series premiered on SBS TV (a South Korean free-to-air television channel operated by Seoul Broadcasting System). The show is available for viewers in India on the video streaming website Dramacool.



Im Soo-hyang (R) in the poster for Woori the Virgin.



Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area: A Korean remake of the world-famous Spanish heist crime drama series of the same name is scheduled to release on June 24 on Netflix. The television series depicts a hostage crisis set in the Korean Peninsula, involving a genius strategist and people with different personalities and abilities. It is directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, it stars famous Korean actors Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon.



The poster for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.



(Kartikeya is a journalist from Delhi passionate about covering culture, politics, conflict, food, and human interest stories.)