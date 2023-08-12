5 podcasts for a musical deep dive

Each season of this music history show deals with a different genre — punk, alternative and experimental music — through the lens of the bands that define it. Hosted by the husband-and-wife duo of Marcus Parks and Carolina Hidalgo, ‘No dogs in space’ dedicates several episodes to the back catalogue of each artist — spotlighting not just heavy hitters such as Joy Division, but also more obscure acts. Some subjects get five or six episodes, while others receive just one, but all of the instalments are packed with insight and anecdotes, showing how music is shaped by its societal context.