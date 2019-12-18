64MP camera phone Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India

Oppo's sub-brand Realme unveiled the new mid-range phone Realme X2 along with the truly wireless Buds Air in India.

The new Realme X2 is a watered down version of the Pro series, which was launched last month in India.

It sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 series, 91.9% screen-to-body ratio and features in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, the new phone houses 8nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB LPPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging capability.

The highlight feature of the Realme X2 is its photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module-- primary 64MP with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (119-degree) lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size+ 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size + 2MP (for 4cm macro photos) with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size.On the front, it comes with a 32MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

As far as the new Realme Airbuds are concerned, they seem to be heavily influenced by the Apple AirPods. And they are cheaper than the latter and costs Rs 3,999.



Realme Buds Air (Picture credit: Realme India)



The Realme Buds Air come with dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation, voice control and with Infrared sensor, it can intutively detect whether they are in the ears or not and automatically pauses the music or any multimedia content playing on the phone when you remove them. It supports touch controls to answer calls, change track and also invoke the Google Assistant.

It comes with a 12mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm. Inside, Realme Buds Air houses a dedicate R1 chipset for low-latency gaming mode, which is a very rare feature in budget earphones segment.

It offers 3 hours play time with single charge and can extend up to 17 hours with power-back via the case. The Realme Buds Air case needs two hours to fully charge and supports 10W wireless charging.

Realme Buds Air is being offered in Black, White and Yellow colour options and will be available on Flipkart and the company official Realme e-store from December 23 onwards.

On the other hand Realme X2 comes in three shades-- Pearl Green, Pearl White and Pearl Blue and goes on sale on Flipkart, Realme.com and brick-and-mortar stores from December 20 onwards. It will available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Besides the Realme X2 and Buds Air, the company announced Realme PaySa financial services, which offers lending, savings and protection, and payments options. It will not only offer aforementioned services to individual users but also Small & Medium Enterprises, as well.

An individual can apply for loan between Rs 8,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Whereas the business owners can avail loans between Rs 50,000 and Rs 20 lakhs.

