A harvest festival of bountiful celebrations and bonding

Then, they have a celebratory lunch with their extended family. Father Cyril Lobo, director of Divya Jyothi Institute, Kakkunje, Kalyanapura, Udupi district, says, “We mix new grains in odd numbers to the milk or mix it with other dishes we prepared and consume the new grains. It is like a family fest for us. We even send the new crop to our relatives in other cities and countries through post. So they can join us in the celebration of this festival. It makes our family bond even stronger.’’