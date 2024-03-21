A new livelihood, a fresh start 

For instance, Khateeja from Ullal found it hard to afford even one square meal a day for her family of seven using her earnings from rolling beedis. It was then that Sanchi Trust, set up by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and local NGOs presented her with a solution. She enrolled as a member of the Shivashakti self-help group, backed by ILO and DEEDS, one of the NGOs. After receiving training, she set up a pickle business using Rs 10,000 availed as a loan from Sanchi. After repaying the loan, she availed Rs 25,000 to open a shop and then a third loan of Rs 25,000 to run a ready-made cloth business.