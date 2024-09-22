A subtle soothing of your senses...

The Panneer leaf commonly used in these strings is Pelargonium graveolens, also called scented geranium. A common misunderstanding about this plant is that it can repel mosquitoes and is sold as mosquito-repelling citronella.

The presence of this plant in a garden does not drive mosquitoes away. On the contrary, the genuine citronella, Cymbopogon nardus, which is an aromatic grass from which citronella oil is extracted, serves as an effective mosquito repellent. Scented geraniums release a strong smell when their leaves are touched or crushed. They are deeply lobed and slightly fuzzy with a vibrant green colour.

The plants grow two to three feet tall. They develop a woody base as they age, while the upper growth remains green and soft. They need staking to prevent them from falling over. The hardy green branches can propagate new plants. These geraniums cannot tolerate dry soil and need to be kept moist.