A subtle soothing of your senses...

While new plants are frequently recognised by their appearance, they can also be identified by rubbing the leaves to feel their texture or crushing them to release their distinctive fragrance. Each plant’s unique chemicals serve a purpose, either attracting pollinators or repelling herbivores. Aromatic plants in particular play an important role in these relationships. Though there are numerous varieties, I’ll highlight a handful that are popular this season and frequently utilised in floral strands.
Kadambam, a concept in South Indian culture, represents unity through the combination of various elements. In South Indian cuisine, a sambhar with various vegetables is called a Kadamba sambhar. Socially, it can refer to a family where multiple generations coexist harmoniously just as various flowers and leaves come together in a Kadambam floral string. These strings typically combine flowers such as jasmine, rose, chrysanthemum, or Kanakambara, and are tied together with sweet-smelling leaves of Pelargonium graveolens (Panneer), Origanum majorana (Maruga) and Artemisia pallens (Davana).
The Panneer leaf commonly used in these strings is Pelargonium graveolens, also called scented geranium. A common misunderstanding about this plant is that it can repel mosquitoes and is sold as mosquito-repelling citronella.
The presence of this plant in a garden does not drive mosquitoes away. On the contrary, the genuine citronella, Cymbopogon nardus, which is an aromatic grass from which citronella oil is extracted, serves as an effective mosquito repellent. Scented geraniums release a strong smell when their leaves are touched or crushed. They are deeply lobed and slightly fuzzy with a vibrant green colour.
The plants grow two to three feet tall. They develop a woody base as they age, while the upper growth remains green and soft. They need staking to prevent them from falling over. The hardy green branches can propagate new plants. These geraniums cannot tolerate dry soil and need to be kept moist.
I often imagine the giddiness one would experience surrounded by a field of sweet Marjoram (Origanum majorana) or Davana (Artemisia pallens). These plants are mostly seen during the monsoon season. Davana also known as Marikozhunthu is highly valued in the perfume industry for its unique, complex scent, which can range from fruity to woody depending on individual skin chemistry. It is an annual plant and the seeds are saved for the next growing season.
Marjoram, also called Maruga, has small, oval-shaped, light green leaves with a soft fuzzy texture. It grows as a low bush, commonly used in herb gardens or containers. The plant tends to sprawl and spread. Pinching old leaves encourages fresh new growth. When crushed, the leaves emit a pleasant, sweet, and mildly spicy scent. In garlands, Marjoram leaves add a subtle, fresh aroma and provide a nice green contrast to vibrant flowers, enhancing the garlands’ overall appearance.
Now to some new things. Many of you have been asking me questions that require me to give answers on a specific topic. Henceforth, I will answer a query every month.
A few of you had asked what DAP and NPK meant, and how they should be used. DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) and NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) are two different and commonly used fertilisers and they play different roles in a plant’s growth. DAP is a starter fertiliser that contains just nitrogen and phosphorus which are crucial for early plant development, helping roots and shoots to grow.
NPK, on the other hand, is a balanced fertiliser that provides all three essential nutrients — nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. The NPK ratio can vary; higher nitrogen content supports early vegetative growth, while a higher phosphorus or potassium ratio is better suited for the flowering and fruiting stages.
Both DAP and NPK are water-soluble, making them easy for plants to absorb. Use DAP during the initial planting stage. It comes in the form of pellets. A teaspoon of DAP per plant in a medium-sized container is sufficient.
Sprinkle around the base of the plant, but avoid direct contact with the stem and water immediately. NPK comes in a powdery form. A common rule for NPK fertilisers is to mix them at a ratio of 1:10, fertiliser to water. Different NPK combinations can be fed to the soil at different stages of growth. Fertilisers must be added once every 4-6 weeks during the growing season. Use them diligently for over-fertilising can also kill the plant.
Motley Garden is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem.
The author believes gardening is more than just cultivating plants. It’s also about the bees, butterflies, insects, flies, and bugs that make the garden their home. She posts on social media as @all_things_in_my_garden. Send your queries to allthingsinmygarden@gmail.com