Against all odds

‘Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny’’, quoted C. S. Lewis, and, his words ring true, for countless events. That reminds me of a lesson we studied in school, about a doctor namely Dr Christian Barnaard, who treated cancer patients. He often encountered little children struck by cancer, and their suffering caused him to cry out,’’God why do they suffer thus…’’His father comforted him saying, “Suffering ennobles a man’’ .When I read that story as a young girl I saw little in terms of nobility in any form of suffering but now years later I realise that if we see the big picture God has a deep inner meaning to all this and more.