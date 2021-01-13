Amazon-Airtel launch Prime Video Mobile plan in India

Last year, Netflix in a bid to tap into the emerging Indian market with 700 million users and growing, launched an affordable mobile-only subscription plan for Rs 199. It witnessed a good response from the customers.

Now, rival American technology major Amazon in collaboration with Airtel on Wednesday (January 13) launched the special Prime Video Mobile subscription plan in India.

As part of the launch offer, Amazon is offering the free 30-day trial option to all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs. Users just have to activate through the Airtel Thanks app using their registered mobile number.

After the 30-day free trial period, Airtel customers can continue to enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition through pre-paid recharges starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89, to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a Rs 299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

There is one caveat though. It is a single-user mobile-only plan, meaning you can stream it only on your phone. The video quality will be SD 480p and that won't be an issue for viewing content on the small screen of the mobile.

If customers want to experience the full benefits of Amazon Prime Video including ad-free music with Prime Music and free fast delivery on Amazon.in, Prime Reading and other Prime benefits will have the option of recharging with a 30-day Amazon Prime membership at Rs 131.

Or else, they can go Rs 349 pack of 28-day validity that includes Amazon Prime membership along with unlimited calling and data access of 2 GB per day.

This is much more lucrative compared to Netflix, which offer similar terms of services and unlimited content access, but costs Rs 199.

