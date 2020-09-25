Amazon brings new Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers

American technology major, Amazon launched the new generation of Fire TV Stick, Echo, and Echo Dot series in India.

The new Fire TV Stick features a faster 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and is said to be 50% more powerful than the predecessor. Also, it consumes 50% less power. It supports faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps (frames per second) with HDR compatibility. It has dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi with support for 5 GHz network, which promises stable streaming and fewer dropped connections.

For the first time ever, the Fire TV Stick supports Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers. Like the previous generation, the retail package will come with the Alexa Voice-enabled Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control the TV, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

The company also unveiled affordable but capable Fire TV Stick Lite.

It is 50% more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick. It features HDR support and comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite with support for voice commands to find, launch, and control content.

The new Fire TV Stick and the Lite version are available for pre-order on Amazon India website for Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively.



The new line of Echo smart speakers. Credit: Amazon



The new Amazon Echo speakers come with radically different but gorgeous curvacious spherical designs with a fabric finish. Even the new structure, all the three Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock promise to offer crisp sound output.

Echo speaker houses a powerful 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, producing clear vocals and balanced bass for a full sound.

On the other hand, the new Echo Dot with clock comes with the same hardware as the new Echo Dot. Additionally, it has LED display for users to view time, outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms.

For the first time, the popular tap-to-snooze feature of the Echo Dot with the clock will also be available on Echo Dot and Echo.

The company says that the materials used for the Echo speakers are ecologically sustainable. They are made with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, 100% recycled die-cast aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastic.

Furthermore, all wood fiber-based materials used in Echo device packaging are made entirely from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Additionally, Echo devices for the first time come with a Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity, and deliver energy savings over the lifetime of the device.

The new Echo Dot and Echo will be available in Black, White and Blue colours for Rs 4,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The Echo Dot with clock costs Rd 5,499 and comes in White and Blue colours. All the smart speakers can pre-order on Amazon starting September 25 onwards.