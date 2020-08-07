Amid ban on Chinese apps, Xiaomi to roll-out special MIUI update for phones in India

Over the past couple of months, the Indian government citing security concerns related to user privacy data banned more than 105 Chinese apps including the TikTok, ShareIT, Mi Browser, and others.

Now, popular mobile maker Xiaomi announced that it will be releasing special MIUI update for the Indian market, which will clean pre-loaded apps, which were recently blocked by the government.

Also, Xiaomi clarified that Clean Master, which is often confused as the app developed by the notorious Cheetah Mobile, is not present in any of the Redmi, Mi, or any other Xiaomi-branded phones. The company added it has its own clean app used to clear memory to improve the response time of the phone. To allay the fears, the MIUI Cleaner app is being disabled by default via a firmware update. Users can manually update the software on Settings by going to System apps updater.

Read more | Govt of India bans TikTok, ShareIt, Mi video call and 56 other Chinese apps [full list]

Also, the company iterated that the user-data of the citizens using the Xiaomi phones are stored in India and also asked consumers not to fall prey to misinformation on social media sites over unsubstantiated reports of Xiaomi not adhering to Indian government orders on blocking some Chinese apps. It can be noted that the company formally opened the local data centers in 2018.

Read more | Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

'Going forward, all new and upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi India will have the updated software. Developing software, testing it, and deploying it in a smartphone is a time-consuming process, and we appreciate your patience. With Xiaomi India, you can always be assured that the phones and software adhere to the highest industry standards," said Mani Kumar Jain, vice president (global) and managing director (India).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.