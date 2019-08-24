Android 10: These Nokia phones to get latest Google OS

Google, earlier in the week announced that Android Q will be called Android 10, thus ending the decade-old tasty dessert naming tradition. But, the company has packed in a truckload of new features, that enhances the Android phone user-experience.

Now, Google's Android One affiliate HMD Global Oy has detailed the Android 10 release timeline for its Nokia phones. Juho Sarvikas, Cheif Product Officer of the Finnish company has revealed that the flagship Nokia 9 PureView along with Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 series mobiles will get the latest Android 10 in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2019.

In early 2020 (January-March), HMD Global has a huge plan to roll-out latest Google mobile software to several devices including Nokia 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus, 6.1 Plus, 6.1,5.1 Plus, 4.2, 3.2, 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 1 Plus.

And in the following quarter (Q2: April-June), four phones-- Nokia 5.1, 3.1, 2.1 and the Nokia 1 user will be able to enjoy Android 10.



Android 10 release timeline for Nokia phones (Photo credit: Juho Sarvikas CPO, HMD Global Oy/Twitter screen-grab)



This is a good move by HMD Global, as this will help in building loyalty among patrons and also encourage other mobile users to turn to Nokia phones.

Very few brands offer long and timely software support to their phones and mostly concentrate on higher-end phones, while HMD Global offers this service to a wide range of products even covering the lowest priced model.

It can be noted that the company, earlier in the month announced to offer to extend a year of security patch support for Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 till 2020.

Google Android 10: Key features

Search engine giant has incorporated several new value-added features including digital wellbeing so that children and parents spend quality time between them instead of using phones all the time.

Also, the company in a bid to improve user-interface is bringing system-wide dark mode and this will also help in extending the battery life of the phone.

Also, there will be a change in Settings interface and also all privacy options will be put in one place so that app permissions will be easily accessible for the users.

