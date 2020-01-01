Android 10 update: Samsung Galaxy Note9 gets One UI 2

After releasing the Android 10-based One UI 2 to the Galaxy S10, Note 10 series, Samsung has expanded the firmware roll-out to the predecessor the Galaxy Note9.

The new Google mobile OS software update brings new features including refreshed user interface, smart dark mode and more.

Once updated with the One UI 2, the notifications will use less space than before. It also brings several personalisation with colour preferences and high contrast elements in the user interface.

Typing on the Galaxy Note9 gets better thanks to the newly designed keyboard with increased visibility of the characters.

The biggest improvement is the Smart dark mode. Once activated, it softens the display brightness and there will be less strain on the eyes. It will have darkened menus and features so the screen stays muted and the eyes comfortable. Most importantly, it helps in saving battery life.

There is a custom enhancement feature in One UI 2 that brings is the Dynamic Lock screen mode. Once enabled, it refreshes the display with a different image, every time the user opens the phone.



One UI 2 features (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Here's how to install Android 10 One UI 2 update on your Samsung Galaxy Note9 series:

Step 1: Once you get the Android 10 update notification on the device screen, tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest One UI 2 stable update

For now, Samsung is offering a stable Android 10 update version to the beta testers and is expected to the public in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 series owners can also manually look for the new update by following the below procedure.

Go to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.

