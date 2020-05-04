Apple brings new 13-inch MacBook Pro with big upgrades

Cupertino-based technology major Apple on Monday (May 4) launched the new 13-inch MacBook with big upgrades in terms of keyboard and internal hardware.

Apple's new MacBook Pro flaunts trademark aluminum-based sleek and slim unibody design language. It features a 13-inch Retina display with more than 4 million pixels and offers 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide color gamut.

It also comes with True Tone technology, that promises natural viewing experience for design and editing workflows, as well as for everyday tasks such as browsing the web and writing emails, the company said.

Inside, it houses 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. It offers close to 2.8 times faster performance compared to the dual-core CPU-based predecessor.

It also comes integrated with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, which can deliver up to 80 percent faster performance over the previous generation model in terms of 4K video editing, faster rendering, and smoother gameplay. The new graphics also enable users to connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, the company claims.

The base model of the new MacBook Pro now comes with faster 3733MHz 16GB memory, a first for its class. And consumers will get the option to upgrade up 32GB RAM. With this, they will be able to experience better performance while running multiple virtual machines and up to 50 percent faster performance when editing gigapixel images in Photoshop.



The new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 series (Picture credit: Apple)



Furthermore, the MacBook Pro comes with super-fast SSDs with sequential read speeds of up to 3.0GB/s. It now comes with double the storage of the previous generation, with standard storage starting at 256GB all the way up to 4TB.

Another big change we see in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is the Magic Keyboard, first introduced with 16-inch MacBook Pro and later in MacBook Air this March.

"The Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find, whether users are navigating through spreadsheets or playing games. Magic Keyboard also features a physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID, for a keyboard that delivers the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook," the company said.

In addition to the Touch Bar with dynamic and contextual controls, and MacBook Pro features Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch navigation.

As far as security is concerned, the new MacBook comes with the Touch ID option and also ships with Apple's proprietary second-generation T2 Security Chip. It makes sure that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with and provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD. It also protects Touch ID information, so whether customers are unlocking their Mac, entering an online password, or making online purchases, their information stays safe.

Like all the MacBook Pro promises to offer a full-day battery and is also powered by the latest macOS Catalina and comes with improved stereo audio system

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available in India at authorised retail stores soon with prices starting at Rs 1,22,990.