Apple-Google's COVID-19 contact tracing: First seeds of exposure notification API released

American technology majors Apple, Googe, earlier in the month announced to release a COVID-19 contact tracing application in mid-May. Now, the companies have released the first seeds of the exposure notification Application Programming Interface (API) select developers associated with Public Health Authorities (PHAs) around the world.

It is intended to help developers begin testing and also get valuable feedback that will help improve the various features of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Apple will be delivering the first beta release of Xcode 11.5, a pre-release seed of Apple’s developer tools containing a new version of the iOS Software Development Kit (SDK) that will come equipped with the exposure notification API.

Also, the Cupertino-based company is releasing Beta 3 of iOS 13.5, the first pre-release version of iOS to contain the code needed to run apps built using the exposure notification API.

Similarly, Google has delivered its beta Google Play Services update with the exposure notification API and the accompanying SDK privately to select developers who can begin testing using Android Developer Studio.

Earlier, Apple and Google had revealed specification documentations to the PHAs and developers. The companies have received valuable inputs and has come to light that not all COVID-19 exposures are equal in nature.

"The exposure risk level will allow PHAs to evaluate a potential exposure based on characteristics they have gathered about individuals who test positive and known information such as the approximate distance and duration. Based on this level, developers will also be able to alter their notification messaging to make it more useful and informative," both Apple and Google said in a joint statement.



Based on the feedback, the companies have made appropriate changes in the API, which will now have the ability to define and calculate the exposure risk level that PHAs can choose to assign to users in the event they are notified they’ve been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Apple and Google are slated to announce more information on COVID-19 contact tracing application on May 1.

