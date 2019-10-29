Apple iOS 13.2 brings Deep Fusion and more to iPhone 11

After releasing a series of incremental firmware to patch bugs in the iPhones, Apple has rolled out a big iOS 13.2 update, which brings major features to eligible iPhones.

The new software's size and features will vary according to the type of the iPhone. For the latest iPhone 11 Pro, the iOS 13.2 weighs 587.2MB.

Some of the new things coming in the new iOS 13.2 include Deep Fusion camera (only for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max series), ability to adjust video resolution & frame with the camera app, new sound for haptic touch, 50 plus new emoji and more.



Apple iPhone iOS 13.2 update (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Also, if the iPhones don't upgrade to the new iOS 13.2, they won't be able to support the recently launched AirPods Pro earphones.

Deep Fusion feature for the iPhone 11 series

Unlike the Night mode or Portrait, there won't be any separate tab or option for the Deep Fusion. Ios 13.2 will integrate the feature right into the camera app and optimise the photography hardware.

Before the user taps the shutter button, the iPhone would have already taken multiple photos with different exposure levels and do pixel-by-pixel analysis with the picture taken by the user. With the help of machine learning, it will de-noise, fine-tune the image by identifying multiple aspects such as skies, walls, textures and other finer details such as hair or fur, even a wool fabric on the sweater to get best possible images with sharp details of the subject and surrounding environment in medium to low light conditions.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It can be noted that the aforementioned process will be carried in out in seconds if not fewer thanks to the powerful third-generation neural engine of the A13 Bionic chipset. This is why Deep Fusion feature is limited to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max.

Apple iOS 13.2 official change-log:

Camera

Deep Fusion support for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max

Better representation of colors and lighting

Ability to adjust video resolution and framerate within the Camera app

Volume HUD and Control Center

The volume indicator disappears from view quicker

When connected to an audio device, an icon of the device will appear within the volume indicator

3D Touch/Haptic Touch

New sound when invoking 3D Touch/Haptic Touch, reminiscent of sounds made when typing on the keyboard

Icons on the Home screen can be deleted directly from the 3D Touch/Haptic Touch menu

The multitasking line is smaller if there are 3 apps or less

Emoji

70 new emoji including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, and gender-neutral emoji

Some emoji, specifically couples, use a new emoji picker to select different skin tones or genders

Reintroduced "Announce Messages with Siri"

Other notable features and bug-fixes

Now new option for Siri‌ to read your incoming messages aloud to your ‌AirPods‌

Privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve ‌Siri‌ and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your ‌Siri‌ and Dictation interactions

Option to delete your ‌Siri‌ and Dictation history from ‌Siri‌ Settings

AirPods Pro support

Fixes an issue that may prevent passwords from auto-filling in 3rd party apps

Fixes an issue wherein iCloud Backup might not successfully complete after tapping Backup Now in Settings

Resolves an issue that may prevent the keyboard from appearing when using Search

Addresses an issue where swipe to go home might not work on iPhone X and later

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Addresses an issue where Messages may display a phone number instead of a contact name

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Fixes an issue that may prevent Markup annotations from being saved

Resolves an issue where saved notes could temporarily disappear

Improves performance when using AssistiveTouch to activate App Switcher

Besides the latest iPhone 11, 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Max, the iOS 13.2 update is compatible with the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max.

Here's how to install Apple iOS 13.2 update on your iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

