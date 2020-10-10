Apple iPhone 11 Deepavali offer you just can't refuse

Its been a little over three weeks since the online Apple Store went live in India and now, we have the first festive offer month ahead of Deepavali (Diwali in north India).

The company has announced to give free AirPods with every iPhone 11 purchased on Apple Store online starting from October 17. For the uninitiated, the standard Airpods with charging case costs 14,900. The iPhone 11 comes in three storages-- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 68,300, Rs 73,600 and Rs 84,100 respectively. However, if you choose to trade-in your old mobile for the new iPhone 11, you can get the base model for as low as Rs 49,300.

Also, Apple customers can avail personalisation services such as engraving on accessories such as AirPods, iPad, and Apple Pencil. In addition to English, engraving is available in seven regional languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. This will be available from next week on October 17.

This is a really good festive offer worth waiting for, considering the fact the iPhone 11 has an incredibly powerful chipset and top-notch camera capabilities, and AirPods delivers great audio output.

Apple iPhone 11 flaunts a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display (1792x828p) and on the back, it comes with an anodised aluminum shell with sturdy glass on top. It has IP68 rating and the device can survive underwater for close to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes.

It boasts dual cameras (12MP f/1.8 wide lens + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens) with night mode and 4K video recording at 60 fps. On the front, it has a 12MP TruDepth FaceTime camera on the front. They can now take 4K videos at 60 fps and also support 1080p slo-mo selfie videos at 120fps.

The picture quality of the iPhone 11 camera is the best in its class. Also, it houses a powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset, second only to the A14 seen in the iPad Air (4th gen) in the mobile industry and the battery easily lasts a full day.

Furthermore, unlike Android phones, the iPhone 11 is guaranteed to get a minimum of four years of major OS updates. Guess what, it has already received the latest iOS 14, while most of the rival brands are several weeks or months away from getting Android 11 update.

On the other hand, Apple AirPods comes with a universal ear tip design and comes with dual beamforming microphones, dual optical sensors, a motion-detecting accelerometer, and a speech-detecting accelerometer.



AirPods. Credit: Apple Store online



With the powerful H1 headphone chip and sensors, AirPods can detect when they’re in the user's ears. Whether the user is using both AirPods or just one, the H1 chip can intuitively route the audio and engages the microphone.

And when the user is on a call or talking to Siri, an additional speech-detecting accelerometer works with beamforming microphones to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice, the Apple said.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it delivers up to five hours of listening time and three hours of talk time on a single charge. With the charging case, it can deliver close to 24 hours of hearing time in full charge. Also, with just 15 minutes of charging, the AirPods can offer three hours of listening time or two hours of talk time.

