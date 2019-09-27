Apple iPhone 11, Pro, new Watch go on sale in India

Apple, earlier in the month took the wraps off the much anticipated iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Watch Series 5 along with iPad (7th gen) at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino and now, the new generation mobiles and smart wearable are available in India.

Apple iPhone 11 series comes in three variants-- a generic 6.1-inch iPhone 11, two top-end models-- 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11: First impression

Apple iPhone 11 is the successor of Apple's most popular 2018-series mobile iPhone XR; it comes with upgraded camera hardware and a bigger battery.

In the brief time, I have spent with the iPhone 11, it has impressed me with the camera capabilities particularly the night mode and the ultra-wide-angle photos.



Apple iPhone 11 night mode sample shot (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Apple iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display (1792x828p) and on the back, it comes with an anodised aluminum shell with sturdy glass on top.



Apple iPhone 11 camera sample in bright light condition (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It boasts dual cameras (12MP F1.8 wide cam + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide cam) with night mode and 4K at 60 fps.



Apple iPhone 11 ultra-wide-angle camera shot (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the other hand, Apple iPhone 11 Pro series features similar glass design, but with surgical-grade stainless steel chassis and IP68 ratings. They can survive for up to 4 meters underwater close to 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have OLED-based Super Retina XDR display with up to peak brightness of 1200 nits.

They boast triple 12MP primary camera (standard with F1.8 aperture + ultrawide with F2.4 aperture + telephoto with F2.0 aperture) on the back.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro camera details (Picture Credit: Apple)



All the three iPhone 11 series mobiles are powered by A13 Bionic, which is said to be the most powerful chipset for a mobile in the industry. It is integrated with third-generation neural engine. With such configuration, it is touted to perform 1 trillion operations per second and rest assured that the device will support any top-end graphics intense games and run buttery smooth.

Also, all the three iPhone 11 series models house upgraded 12MP TruDepth FaceTime camera on the front. They can now take 4K videos at 60 fps and also support 1080p slo-mo selfie videos at 120fps.

Apple iPhone 11 series models boast custom-built glass shield on both the front and back sides, and is said to be the strongest glass used for mobiles in the market.

Apple iPhone 11 is available in three storage variants--64GB, 128GB and 256GB--for Rs 64,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively. It is being offered in six colours--Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red.



Apple iPhone 11 colour options (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The iPhone 11 Pro is available in three options-- 64GB, 256GB and 512GB--for Rs 99,900, Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900, respectively. Even the iPhone 11 Pro Max is being offered in same storage variants for Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1, 23,900 and Rs 1, 41,900, respectively. Both the models will be available in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colours.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro colour options (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It can be noted that Apple iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series are available with instant cash discounts with select bank debit and credit cards. Also, Airtel is offering lucrative deals on its e-store in India.

Apple Watch Series 5: First impression

The new Watch Series 5 comes with moderate upgrade over the predecessor. It retains the lozenge design with an edge-to-edge screen, digital crown with haptic feedback, a mic and a side button to swap between multiple apps. It is available in aluminium and stainless steel case options with 44mm and 40mm sizes.



Apple Watch Series 5 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The big change coming in the new model is the always-on retina display, compass, new generation 64-bit class S5 dual-core processor and Apple W3 wireless chip. It also comes with a second-generation optical heart sensor and a special electrical heart sensor for ECG (Electrocardiogram) readout feature.

Having spent two days with the Watch Series 5 (44 mm), I am impressed with the long battery life. Despite all-day use including reading WhatsApp messages, activity tracking (including running, walking, stair steps counting), idle alerts and Irregular Rhythm Notification activated, it is consistently offering a full-day battery life with more than 20-percent juice left before I connect it to the charging pod. The credit has to go to the new configuration and power-efficient display. Stay tuned for the more detailed review coming next week.



The new Watch Series 5 comes with in-built Compass (Picture Credit: Apple)



The Watch Series 5 (GPS+Cellular) model price starts at Rs 49,900 and the GPS-only variants start Rs Rs 40,900.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.