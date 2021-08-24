Apple iPhone 13 won't come with in-display TouchID sensor

For the past several months, there were speculations that Apple testing new-age technology to place TouchID (fingerprint) sensor under the screen of the phone and it may come with the 2021-series iPhone 13 series in 2021.

September is usually the month of the year, we see the launch of a new line of iPhones and now a new report has emerged that the Apple is not yet ready with an under-screen biometric sensor and FaceID will be the main security feature of the iPhone 13, reported Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who always gets right on unreleased Apple products.

Gurman added that Apple has a long-term goal to use FaceID in iPhones in the future. We can expect an advanced version of the facial recognition system that hides behind the screen without any opaque components that creates the notch we see in the current crop of iPhones.

And low-cost iPhones may come with in-screen TouchID tech. This certainly helps Apple to offer iPhones in different price segments with limited changes to attract consumers.

Currently in India, Apple offers iPhones in a wide range of prices starting with iPhone SE (2020), which features a nostalgic TouchID sensor and yet houses a powerful A13 Bionic chipset along with iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12, 12 Pro series.

Can we expect iPhone SE (2021 or 2022) with an in-screen TouchID sensor? We may have to wait a few months to know what Apple has in store for us.

So, what's coming in September 2021 fall event?

Latest reports indicate that Apple, besides the new iPhone 13 series, will unveil the new Watch Series 7, and 9th generation standard iPad along with the 7th generation iPad mini.

