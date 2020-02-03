Apple iPhone 9 trial production underway in China

Recent reports had indicated that the Coronarvirus outbreak in China may put a spanner on overall iPhone production throughout 2020 in China.Now, new information says otherwise.

Technology giant Apple has given the nod to China-based supply partners to begin the trial production of the iPhone SE successor, reported local media outlet My Drivers citing sources inside the OEMs(Original Equipment Manufacturers).

If things go as planned, full-fledged iPhone 9 production is said to commence in mid-February. This new information will surely get the Apple fanboys excited.

Apple iPhone 9: All you need to know

The new iPhone 9 will look similar to the iPhone XR. It is said to flaunt metallic case on the back with big single-lens camera and True Tone LED flash.

On the front, however, there are some contradictory reports related to the Apple device having a notch with Face ID, while others suggest Apple may incorporate fingerprint sensor.

Inside, the iPhone 9 is likely to boast Apple A13 Bionic chipset and possibly have wireless charging capability.

The new iPhone 9 is expected to do well in India and other emerging markets of Asia, Europe, South Amerca and Africa.

Also, there is high probability that Apple's supply partners such as Wistron Corp and Foxconn may also use local units in India to assemble the iPhone 9 series. With this move, the company will not pay high custom duties and pass on the benefits to the consumers. The price of the device will be in parity with global regions as well.

