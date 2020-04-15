Apple launches iPhone SE (2020) with A13 Bionic SoC starting at Rs 42,500

After months of speculation, Apple finally took the wraps off the long-awaited iPhone SE (2nd edition). Thanks to coronavirus outbreak, there was no flashy event, instead announced with a low-key press note.

As rumoured, the new iPhone SE, keeps the compact form factor of the predecessor, but comes with iPhone 6-inspired slim body and inside the belly, it houses super powerful Apple A13 Bionic SoC (System-on-Chip) as seen in the top-end iPhone 11 series.

It flaunts The 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more natural, paper-like viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. It also comes with Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and more — as well as contextual menus.

Finally, we have an answer to the conflicting reports of whether the new iPhone SE will have Face ID or Touch ID. The new phone is coming with the latter. The Touch ID will be secured alternative to store passcode to unlock iPhone, fill in passwords using iCloud Keychain, log in to apps, authorise App Store purchases, and make Apple Pay transactions.

As far as build quality is concerned, Apple has not compromised on it to cut costs. It is incorporated aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front, and the iPhone SE is available in black, white and special (PRODUCT)RED edition.



Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes with Touch ID sensor (Picture credit: Apple)



"The rear glass finish includes a centered Apple logo and is made using a seven-layer colour process for precise hue and opacity, delivering a rich depth of colour with a colour-matched aluminium band," Apple said.

Furthermore, the new iPhone SE comes with a water- and dust-resistant IP67 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater for up to 1 meter for close to 30 minutes.

As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts 12MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and yes, it does come with Apple's trademark Smart HDR, Portrait mode with all six Lighting effects and Depth Control features.

It also can record 4K video with up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range for more highlight details up to 30fps. The new iPhone SE also supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), QuickTake video on the front and rear cameras, allowing video recording without switching out of Photo mode.

On the front, the new iPhone SE sports a 7MP FaceTime camera.

The A13 Bionic chipset in the new iPhone SE comes with a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency. Also, it assures the iPhone SE lasts a whole day under normal usage.

Besides A13 Bionic, iPhone SE (2020) shares a lot of new technologies seen in the Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro series including wireless-charging capability with Qi-certified chargers, fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Consumers will also be able to enjoy lightning-fast download speeds through Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE.



Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes in three colours (Picture credit: Apple)



It also supports Dual SIM with eSIM capability, providing the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.

Apple's new iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 42,500 in India. It can purchased at Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

