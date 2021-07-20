Apple Music gets Dolby Atmos, spatial audio, lossless audio support in India

Last month, Apple began rolling out Dolby Atmos with spatial audio and lossless audio support for Music apps in select global regions.

Now, the Apple Music subscribers in India will be able to enjoy high-quality listening experiences on their devices.

By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos with Spatial audio tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the iPhone (with iOS 14.6), iPad (iPadOS 14.6), and Mac (with macOS v11.4).

Even though the music will be delivered from two speakers of the earphones, people will be able to hear the 3-dimensional sound from supported music. Spatial Audio, as the name suggests, creates a cinematic immersive experience of hearing things, where sounds appear to be coming from all directions - not just right and left, but also from the front, the back, and even above the head as well.

Apple Music subscribers can easily find specially curated playlists with spatial audio support on the app. Some of featured playlist include-- 'Made for Spatial Audio', 'Hits', 'Pop', 'Bollywood', and more. There are also featured albums from 99 Songs by AR Rahman, Folk Music of India by Anahad Foundation- Backup Studio (Various Artists), and more.

"The ability to experience music in its purest form is magical, and since live concerts have taken a back seat in recent times, Dolby Atmos is an excellent way for my listeners to feel as if they're listening to me live. Music creation is a very personal process, and you always hope the listener is able to feel and receive all that the music is designed to deliver. From the maker to the audience, you hope for minimum intervention in the transit process, and now with the advent of technology, we are able to transcend our creations to millions across the globe. With Apple Music and Spatial Audio, we've recreated the songs of '99 Songs', 'Meri Pukar Suno' and 'Dil Bechara' in a newer, richer way; and I hope the audiences are able to experience the music in a manner it should be," A R Rahman said.



Starting Tuesday, Apple Music, which has a collection of more than 75 million songs will be available in lossless audio quality in India.

To turn on the lossless audio, users just have to go Settings > >Music >> scroll down to select Audio Quality >> enable Lossless Audio.

Apple Music’s Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24-bit at 48 kHz, and is playable natively on Apple devices. It also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24-bit at 192 kHz.

Like Dolby Atmos, loss audio can be played via built-in speakers of Apple devices with the latest software. However, users should have a wired connection to headphones, receivers, or powered speakers to experience lossless audio on Apple Music.

And, to listen to songs at sample rates higher than 48 kHz, users need to have an external digital-to-analog converter.

For now, all the new features spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio on Apple Music will be available only on Apple devices. The company will bring the same to Apple Music for Android version in the coming weeks.

Users can notice two new labels below every song that support Dolby Atmos and Lossless Quality on the Apple Music app.

One More Thing...

Apple has announced to bring Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to Apple Music this fall around September 2021. This feature promises to offer an even more immersive experience for spatial audio, as it dynamically adjusts as the user turns the head.

