Apple October event 2020 preview: Expect new iPhone 12 mini, and more

After announcing new Watches and iPads in September, American technology major Apple is all geared up to launch another set of new products on Tuesday (October 13).

Unfortunately, due to the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple's launch programme will be a virtual event and will kick off at 10:00 PDT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple Park. It will be streamed live on the company's official website.

Apple October Event 2020: What we know so far

There's no price for guessing on what we expect at Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event. As said before, the annual Apple Watch and iPads upgrades are already showcased and the fresh new iteration of iPhones is the only thing left to be revealed for the public.

In addition to successors of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, there is one new 'mini' surprise in the offing. Word on the street is that Apple will be bringing not three but four new iPhones.

Firstly, the generic iPhone model is expected to come in two sizes-- new 5.4-inch screen and 6.1-inch-- dubbed as iPhone 12 Mini (first ever) and iPhone 12.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models will sport bigger displays-- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, compared to the predecessors-- iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max, which come in 5.4-inch and 6.5-inch-- sizes, respectively.

All the new iPhone 12 series models are said to sport an OLED-based screen and will be powered by Apple's most powerful chipset to date--- A14 Bionic. They will run the latest iOS 14 out-of-the-box.



Apple iPhone 11 (PRODUCT) RED. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, all models will continue to feature the big notch at the top, which will house a 12MP sensor with FaceID technology backed by an IR camera, dot projector, and flood illuminator.

On the downside, Apple is unlikely to ship the charger adapter with the new iPhones. We already saw this with the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE and the reason behind is to cut the carbon footprint and protect the environment from e-waste.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will have two sensors but will have improved camera lens compared to the iPhone 11. They will be offered in three storage options-- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to come with triple 16MP cameras in addition to an extra LiDAR sensor seen in the iPad Pro 2020 series. They will come in three storage options-- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As many would have guessed by the media invite title-- 'Hi, Speed', the new iPhone 12 series models will come with a 5G cellular modem to support super-fast internet.

However, such iPhone 12 models will be available in only select regions, where 5G infrastructure is in place. So, don't expect them in emerging markets like India.

Speculations are rife, Apple will release the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series in a staggered timeline.

Apple plans to first release iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with the pre-order window opening on October 16 and delivery starts on October 23. The devices will also be available for purchase from stores on the same date.

Must read | iPhone 11 review: The go-to Apple mobile of 2019

But, the new iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available only in November.

Besides iPhone 12 series, reports are indicating that Apple might unveil a new line of HomePod mini smart speakers along with long-rumored AirPower wireless chargers.

Must read | Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: Ultimate camera champion

Here's how to watch Apple October 2020 event online

Once the clock strikes 10:30 pm IST, head to the Apple's official website (here) and also on Flipkart (here) to see what Tim Cook and the team have in store in this October 2020 event.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.