Apple tipped to bring Crimson-hued Watch Series 5

Since the debut of Apple Watch in 2015, the company has improved the smart wearable for better not just in terms of fitness tracking, but also the incorporation of the life-saving heart rate sensor, ECG (Electrocardiogram) with AFib (Atrial fibrillation) detection and Irregular Rhythm Notification (IRN) read-out features in the recent models.

In the past three years, Apple Watches have become the go-to smart wearable for health-conscious people around the world and also beaten several centuries-old Swiss-based time piece-makers to top the charts in terms of sale. But, if you haven't got the Apple Watch yet, this report may make you motivated to get one soon.

Reliable French website, Watch Generation has tumbled on an unreleased Apple Watch with a reference to RED branding in a products' listing on the Cupertino-based company's database.

This many believe that Apple may finally bring a Product (RED) Watch, most probably Series 5 soon.

It can be noted that Apple has been selling Product (RED) iPhones and also related accessories such as mobile cases with crimson shades. There were rumours of Watch launching with similar colour but never materialised so far. Maybe, we might see that turn true before the end of Q1 2020, as the Red iPhones always used to debut during the Springtime.



Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus Product (RED) series (Picture Credit: Apple)



For the uninitiated, for the past several years Apple has been collaborating with a non-governmental organisation (RED). The companies use a certain percentage of the money gained by selling the aforementioned special iPhones, to contribute it to the upliftment and treatment of AIDS (Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrone) people in Africa.

With the state-of-the-art heart health monitoring system, noise app, menstrual cycle tracking features, Apple Watch Series 5 is undeniably the best smart wearable out there in the market.

Apple Watch Series 5's ECG feature (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Now that it might come with Product (RED) branding, people are likely to get one, so that they can also feel a bit of satisfaction of knowing, some part of the device's price money is going help the underprivileged people in Africa.

