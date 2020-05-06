Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month

With most of the world under lockdown, Apple has announced to host the 2020 edition of the company's prestigious World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) through online-only mode.

The virtual WWDC 2020 event will kick off on June 22 and can be watched live by all through Apple App Developer App and the website free.

Another big attraction of the year's WWDC is the Swift Student Challenge, for developer children to showcase their creativity with the Swift playground.

For the uninitiated, Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad and Mac to help people young and old to learn the Swift programming language, which is primarily used to develop apps for iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, macOS-based Apple devices.

Student developers can apply for Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Winners will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set, Apple said. It will be opened till 11:59 pm PDT, May 17 (12:29 pm IST, May 18).

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms. We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said.

