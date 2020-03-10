Apple watchOS 7 to bring Kids mode, sleep tracking and more

Last weekend, news emerged that the upcoming watchOS 7 will enable a crucial health feature on Apple Watch that could detect blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). This would help the device owner whether blood in the body is carrying enough oxygen to the muscles, or else risk Hypoxemia which affects the brain, lungs and heart health.

Now, 9to5Mac citing leaked iOS 14 and watchOS 7 developer codes, has revealed that the new update will bring more value-added features including Kids mode, Schooltime, and others to all the eligible Apple Watches.

Previously, an iPhone user can pair Apple Watches but could use a single Watch at any given time. This apparently meant, kids without an iPhone wouldn't be able to operate Apple Watch.

But, with the Kids mode, Apple iPhone owners will be able to set-up Apple Watch for their children.

Furthermore, parents can even set-up the Schooltime feature, wherein they can block access to certain apps and functions on their kid's Apple Watch for a specific time-frame. Also, set-up a trusted contacts list.

The new watchOS 7 is also said to add tachymeter to Apple Watch. This feature is usually found in analog watches, especially around the rim with a chronograph. It is basically used to calculate the speed based on travel time or measure distance based on speed. This feature can be incorporated into the watch face complications in the Apple Watch.

Also, watchOS 7 is expected to bring the much-awaited sleep tracking on Apple Watch. But, we are not sure if this will be introduced for older Apple Watch models, as most of them offer just a day's battery life.

There is a high possibility that this feature might be enabled only in the new Watch Series 6, which is speculated to make the official debut in the Fall (September) event of 2020 along with the iPhone 12 series. The new Watch is likely to come with a bigger battery and power-efficient processor so that it can last longer than two days before it needs to be charged.



Apple Watch Series 5 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Like all the previous software updates, the new watchOS 7 will also bring the new watch faces and what's special this time is that the users will be able to customise infographic face complications and share it with their friends, who lack creativity or just too busy to create one themselves.

