Apple WWDC 2020: Expect iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and more

Cupertino-based technology major, Apple is all set to kick-off the 2020 edition of the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) later today.

Thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, the Apple WWDC 2020 is an online-only event and nevertheless, it is touted to be biggest programmers conclave to date, as more than 23 million developers, fans and Swift student scholars around the world will be tuning in and a lucky few will also be interacting with the Apple experts.

It is slated to start at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) on June 22 in the company's HQ, Cupertino. It will be streamed live on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube (here), and will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream.

Apple WWDC 2020: Here's what to expect

Like the previous years, Apple is expected to announce new developments particularly in the company's software ecosystem- iOS 14 for iPhone, iPadOS 14 for iPad, watchOS 7 for Apple Watch, new macOS for MacBook, Mac PCs, new tvOS for Apple TV, among others at WWDC 2020.

Apple, under the project Seymour, is said to offer video-based guided fitness routines through iPhone and track calories on the Watch. It will be a separate app, in addition to the Apple Health app.

It should be noted Apple offers three native apps Health, Breathe, and Activity Rings. All the aforementioned apps are integrated with both the iPhone and Watch, which promises to improve overall physical body fitness and mental wellness.

Apple Watch can track running, rowing, swimming, Yoga, and more. But, this helps people who have proper knowledge of the activities they are doing and those who go to the gym.

With the new app, Apple iPhone and Watch owners will finally have a native app that can teach them via easy-to-understand videos on exercises that can be carried out at home or any public space and in the long run improve their body fitness. This apparently will motivate people who hate going to the gym and also save on paying expensive subscriptions for membership.

Speculations are rife Apple's new iOS 14 would allow users to try an app before finally downloading it into the iPhone. Similar features are expected for the iPadOS 14 and new macOS as well.

Word on the street is that Apple may also announce new hardware-- a new MacBook series and also AirTags, which will allow users to tag important movable accessories such as a Car Key and among other stuff. When lost, they track the exact location of the misplaced item.

