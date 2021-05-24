Apple WWDC 2021 event schedule revealed

With less than two weeks left before the much-awaited World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 edition, Apple has revealed the list of programmes scheduled for the four-day event.

Apple WWDC 2021 is slated to kick off at 10: am PT (10:30 pm IST) on June 7 with the keynote presentation by the Apple CEO Tim Cook. It will be telecasted on the official Apple website and YouTube channel for everyone including developers.

It will be followed by top senior executives, who will demo the new iterations of iOS/iPadOS (15), macOS, watchOS (8), and more.

The new iOS 15 is expected to come with new features such as additional notification categories (driving, sleeping and working), improvements to the iMessage app, and more. The new iPadOS is said to come with refreshed user interface particularly related to the home screen. Both versions are expected to bring enhanced security features in terms of user privacy.

Even the watchOS 8 is also expected to bring new capabilities to Apple Watches including Notes app support, new watch faces, and more.

The new macOS (v12.0) is also expected to come with minor updates in addition to enhanced user privacy security features.

Also, as notified by Apple last week, we will see more accessibility features coming to Apple's all device operating systems to improve the user experience of differently-abled persons.

There is also a slim chance of Apple unveiling new hardware products. Word on the street is that the company launch a new line of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro series.

Later in the day at 2:00 am PT (2:30 am IST) on June 7 and next two days, Apple's registered developers will get exclusive access (via Apple Developer app/website) to new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms that will help them create even better apps.

There will more than 200 in-depth sessions, one-to-one labs, which will offer unprecedented access for developers with Apple experts throughout the event.

"Apple Developer Program members can request one-on-one lab consultations with more than 1,000 Apple experts to ask questions about the latest APIs and best practices and apply for user interface and design reviews. Apple engineers will also be available in Apple Developer Forums throughout the week to answer questions and engage in technical discussions."

On June 10, the company has scheduled Apple Design Awards to encourage creative artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement of Apple developers.

Before the WWDC 2021 event, Apple will announce the winners of the Swift Student Challenge 2021 on June 1. The winners will get exclusive access to special tools to improve their skill set and also get to chat with Apple experts as well.

Last year, three Indians had won the Swift Students Challenge 2020 edition.

