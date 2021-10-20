Apple's Rs 1,900 'cleaning cloth' has internet in splits

Apple recently unveiled a number of new products to its lineup, including a new MacBook lineup with a powerful in-house developed chip, new AirPods and updates to its Final Cut Pro media editing suite.
One thing other than these technological and software marvels that Apple unveiled...was a cloth. More specifically, a cleaning cloth stamped with the Apple logo and "made with soft, non-abrasive material". According to Apple, the 'Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively'.
The Polishing Cloth is also priced at Rs 1,900 (or $19 if you're in the US), and if that wasn't strange enough, the store page even offers EMI options for purchasing it.
While the jury on the effectiveness of the Apple Polishing Cloth is still out, netizens just couldn't get enough of the price tag and memed their way with it all the way to the bank - just like Apple might with the cloth.
"The most Apple thing ever."
Apple selling a $20 cloth is the most apple thing ever. pic.twitter.com/JAE9iwjdKX
— John Pompliano (@JohnPompliano) October 19, 2021
Surely you wouldn't trade likes for a cloth?
350 likes and I buy the Apple polishing cloth pic.twitter.com/thUXesbpHX
— Liam (@_that_Liam) October 18, 2021
The chip shortage claims a new victim - fabrics to clean displays.
New orders of the Apple Polishing Cloth are now delayed until late November. The high-powered processor and intricate design makes this cloth another casualty of the chip shortage. pic.twitter.com/Vd6ETIni0E
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 19, 2021
EXCLUSIVE:* I already have the Apple Polishing Cloth in for testing
My review: It is a nice cloth
* not quite exclusive; it has always shipped with the Pro Display XDR pic.twitter.com/dewAB4QgWI
— Marco Arment (@marcoarment) October 18, 2021
Imagine getting in $300k of college debt
Landing a job at Apple
Then get assigned to writing out a compatibility list for a $19 polishing cloth
The American dream lives on pic.twitter.com/p1m1lGtpZx
— Jazz Hanley (@DigitalJazz) October 19, 2021
Reinventing the cloth, one Apple device at a time.
Apple has reinvented the cloth.
Apple's 'polishing cloth' is a design wonder.
The smooth edges dispel dust
The soft material are dust-resistant.
The logo placement helps clean thicker dust.
It's foldable, so it's portable.
At $25, this is a steal. All you haters can jump. pic.twitter.com/7TD0MjMAQx
— Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) October 19, 2021
Guess iPhone 5 users are getting the short end of the deal with the Polishing Cloth since the store page doesn't say it's 'compatible' with the device.
Heads up iPhone 5 owners - the $29AUD Apple Polishing Cloth is not compatible with your device... pic.twitter.com/0t77FDljBC
— Aaron Parker (@stealthpuppy) October 20, 2021
