Asus launches gaming-centric ROG Phone 3 with Snapdragon 865+ SoC

After weeks of teasing, Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus launched the much-awaited Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 3.

The 2019-series ROG Phone 2 was one of the top premium phones in the industry. It had the best battery life and processing power in addition to ergonomic design with Air Trigger controls specifically incorporated to offer more control to play games.

Now, the new ROG Phone 3 seems to have carried on the legacy of its predecessor with more refinement in design and also gets upgraded with the latest chipsets to offer the best gaming experience on mobile.

It sports a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint sensor, support 10-bit HDR display, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 113% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, Delta-E < 1 colour accuracy and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield.



Asus ROG Phone 3. Credit: Asus India



The company has equipped AirTrigger 3 with Dual Partition and Motion sensor input around the chassis to offer five additional actions while playing games. The ROG Phone 3 also boasts quad microphone for excellent noise cancellation, Multi-antennas for uninterrupted network connection while gaming and Dirac-tuned ROG GameFX audio system with 7 magnet stereo Hi-Fi sound-system, directional audio while video recording capability and next-gen enhanced X Mode software.

Also, it boasts RGB LED-backlit ROG Eye logo, which lights up when using the phone, making it one of the most unique phone designs in the market.

Asus is partnering with the online cloud gaming platform Google Stadia and game development platform Unity Technologies to offer an integrated gaming ecosystem.

"Together, the partnership aims to build a more complete mobile gaming experience for today’s gamers by providing their favorite gaming content on the go," the company said.

Furthermore, ROG Phone 3 comes with ROG Connect, a new online social community — built into the Armoury Crate app — that allows ROG Phone 3 owners to join and play with friends or squads, or even wow the crowd with their uploaded genius gameplay footage and screenshots.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm's 7nm class Snapdragon 865+ SoC (System-on-Chip) with Kryo 585 CPU Prime cores and can reach a clock speed up to 3.1GHz, 10-percent more than the predecessor, and is backed by Adreno 650 GPU with 10-percent faster graphics processing power. Also, it comes with GameCool 3 cooling system with a redesigned Copper 3D vapor chamber, a large graphite film behind the screen to maximize heat transfer, and an enlarged heat sink that's precisely located to eliminate hotspots, the company said.

It also boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Desktop Forward Rendering, Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0, Qualcomm Game Smoother. It also supports True 10-bit HDR gaming and first-ever updatable GPU drivers on a mobile phone.

The Snapdragon 865+ features 5th gen Qualcomm AI Engine and is said to be twice as powerful as its predecessor. The Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator pushes AI performance with maximum battery efficiency for the cutting-edge AI use cases, Qualcomm claims.

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1)Android 10-based ROG UI, dual-SIM, a massive 6,000mAh battery and support 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger. The package also comes with Aero Case and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.



Asus ROG Phone 3 TwinDock CS 3. Credit: Asus India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned it boasts a triple-camera module-- main 64MP ( with Sony IMX686 sensor, f/1.8 aperture and 1.8µm effective pixel size)+ 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with 125-degree Field Of View (FOV) + 5MP Macro camera. It also supports Pro Video mode with 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording and HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. On the front, it houses a 24MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9µm pixel size.

Asus has confirmed to bring the ROG Phone 3 to India next month. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 12GB RAM +512GB storage-- for Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively on Flipkart on August 6 onwards.



Asus ROG Phone 3 Kunai 3 Gamepad CS 3. Credit: Asus India.



The company will also be offering accessories such as ROG Phone 3 Glass Screen Protector (Rs 699), ROG Clip (Rs 1,999), ROG Phone 3 Neon Aero Case (Rs 1, 999), ROG Phone 3 Lighting Armor case (Rs 2,999), AeroActive Cooler 3 (Rs 2,999), ROG Cetra Core (Rs 3,999), ROG Cetra Headset (Rs 7,699), ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad (Rs 9,999), Mobile Desktop Dock (Rs 12,999) and TwinView Dock 3 (Rs 19,999).

