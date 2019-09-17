Asus ROG Phone 2 set for launch on Flipkart next week

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus is all set to bring the new gaming flagship smartphone ROG Phone 2 in India next week.

Asus ROG Phone 2 made its global debut a few weeks back and now, the company has announced to launch the marquee mobile on September 23 exclusively on Flipkart.

The new Asus mobile comes with a refined design and upgraded internal hardware over the predecessor. The ROG Phone 2 sports a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED screen with 108% DCI-P3, 100,000: 1 contrast ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to have 240Hz response time, 120Hz refresh rate and support HDR 10 content. Also, it comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.



Asus ROG Phone 2 launching soon in India (Photo Credit: Asus India/Twitter screengrab)



The ROG Phone 2 is the world's first mobile to boast Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chip to date. Clock-speed can reach up to 2.95GHz and can support any graphics-intensive game including Asphalt 9 series.

It is backed by Adreno 640 graphics engine and LPDDR4X RAM (up to 12GB) and UFS 3.1-based 128Gb/256GB storage and a massive 6,000mAh battery, which can last more than two days easily under mixed usage. It also supports super-fast charger, where it can power up the phone from zero to 66-percent in just 58 minutes.



Asus ROG Phone 2 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts dual 48MP+13MP (125-degree wide-angle lens) with HDR, Portrait mode. On the front, it features a 24MP selfie camera.

The company will also be offering related accessories such as detachable gamepad controller, fan for cooling and more.



Asus ROG Phone 2 with gamepad accessory (DH Photo/RohitKVN)



There is no official word on the India pricing, but given the top-of-the-line hardware coming in Asus ROG Phone 2, it is likely to cost around Rs 60,000 if not more.

