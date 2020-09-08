Ban effect: PUBG Corp ends Tencent Games license, battle royale game may return to India

Just a week ago, the union government, citing security concerns, banned the Playerunknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Lite versions along 116 more games and applications in India.

Now, PUBG Corp has released a press statement over the recent ban of its battle royale game in India. It says the company fully understands and respects concerns raised by the Indian government.

In that effect, PUBG Corp, a South Korean company has decided to cancel the license to the Chinese firm Tencent Games to operate PUBG Mobile in India.

Going forward, the parent company PUBG Corp will take care of the PUBG Mobile operations and also make sure the user data is stored locally and secured, and meet the regulations set by the Indian government.

"PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events. Further updates will be provided at a later date when available," the company said.

Must read | Govt bans PUBG Mobile, Baidu, Alipay, Tencent games and 114 more Chinese apps [full list]

It can be noted that Tencent Games has a 10% stake in PUBG Corp and holds a license to operate PUBG Mobile in several countries including India but not anymore.

Soon after the ban in India, Tencent lost close to $34 billion in market value and share price got reduced by 2%.

The Indian government is yet to respond to recent developments.

Must read | PUBG banned: Top 5 alternative battle royale games you can try

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.