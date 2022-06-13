Beginner to expert: 3 treks to attempt this monsoon

Monsoon in Maharashtra is special. The rains bring much-needed relief and verdure after the scorching summers. The Sahyadris turn lush, and the incredible flora of the area is a sight to behold.

"Monsoon is the best season for trekking in Maharashtra," said Amit Thaker, co-founder of the adventure travel website, The Great Next. "An easy way to turn any trek into an off-beat one is to go on a weekday. Even the most popular mountain will be empty on weekdays, maximising your trekking experience."

"While Goa remains the go-to destination for the summer, Maharashtra has some of the most well-managed trekking routes in the country. Well-laid-out paths, pleasant weather, historic forts and incredibly satisfying views from the summits all make Maharashtra a trekking paradise."

Here are our top three trekking picks, from easy climbs requiring no previous climbing experience to exhilarating hikes for experienced climbers.

Lohagad/Visapur

Lohagad Fort and its twin Visapur Fort are the easiest and most popular treks in the Sahyadris. As for the forts, Visapur is higher and larger, but Lohagad is much older. Depending on your route, both forts are around a two-hour trek.

Visapur was destroyed by the British due to its strategic importance, but Lohagad is still mostly intact. Many trekkers visit both Forts on the same day since they're so close. Less than 60 km from Pune and 100 km from Mumbai, the Lohagad-Visapur fortification makes for the perfect weekend trek.

The Bhaja caves and the Karla Caves are a short distance away. These Buddhist rock-cut caves are more than 2000 years old. Seeing the grand architecture and the rock-cut sculptures from the 1st century BC is a surreal, unmissable experience.

"Lohagad is a great trek to do solo. It's well-managed and short, can be easily done as a same-day trek," said Thaker.

Kalsubai Peak

The highest mountain in Maharashtra, the Kalsubai peak, is a rite of passage for trekking enthusiasts. The trek is moderately difficult. It takes about four hours to reach the summit. In the rains, the peak is hidden by fog and mist for most of the journey, but that makes the payoff even better. With panoramic views of the nearby hills and backwaters, the summit offsets the difficulty of the trip.

"A night trek to Kalsubai is the way to do it. You get to see the sunrise through the clouds, over the highest mountain in Maharashtra," said Thaker.

The trail to the peak goes through lush jungles, paddy fields, rocky terrain, and small streams. The diverse terrain makes it an unforgettable experience.

The best part is that the trail is exceptionally well managed. There are metal ladders to make slippery trails easier. There are plenty of food stalls along the way, so carrying your snacks is optional.

Torna Fort

The Torna Fort trek is one of Maharashtra's most rewarding treks. The fort is massive and has several attractions like the magnificent Zunjar Machi and Budhla Machi. The hike takes about three hours but exploring Torna fort requires a minimum of three more hours.

Famed for being one of the first forts captured by a then 16-year-old Chattrapati Shivaji, Torna Fort holds a special place in the history of the Maratha empire. And if the historical significance doesn't excite you, the trail that passes through fields of colourful flowers will.

Moderately difficult for most of the year, the climb becomes tricky during the monsoon season. There are rocky patches that become slippery, and beginners are advised not to climb. There are no stops on the way for food or water.

A certain amount of fitness is essential for climbing Torna. But if you're a beginner and are willing to put in the effort to prepare, the Torna Fort trek will convert you into a trekking enthusiast.