Big announcements from the PlayStation 5 games reveal stream: Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and the console itself

After months of teasers, talks and a particularly long GDC-style tech deep dive, Sony finally unveiled the design of the PlayStation 5 alongside a slate of games that will be available for the console, at launch and at later dates.

Here are the biggest announcements from the PlayStation 5 games reveal stream:

PlayStation 5 hardware:

Whether or not Sony would reveal the PS5 console during the stream or save it for a separate event was a debated topic ever since the announcement of the stream itself. Ultimately, Sony finally did reveal the console, with a sleek design that appears to be an even bigger departure from past iterations. The console will come in two models, one with a UHD Blu-ray drive and one without a disc drive, for those who prefer to be digital-only.

The console also has a completely redesigned headphone, a new HD camera and a charging station which supports up to two DualSense controllers.

Demon's Souls

Hotly debated for many months, Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio's remaster of the PS3-era classic Demon's Souls was finally unveiled with a sleek trailer. Sony says the game is entirely rebuilt from the ground up and 'masterfully enhanced', featuring unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance to go with Souls' classic unforgiving combat. Prepare to die again, and again, and again, and again...and again.

Horizon: Forbidden West

A highly-anticipated title in itself, Guerilla Games' Horizon: Forbidden West was finally unveiled towards the end of the stream. It features the return of Aloy, who continues her journey across America to face a new threat, with many new machines to battle and environments to explore.

Insomniac double feature: Spider-Man, and Ratchet & Clank

Many people were hoping for a return to New York in a sequel to Insomniac's Spider-Man, and Insomniac did deliver, in the form of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a spin-off featuring, well, Miles Morales. The trailer showed little in the way of plot, but does offer hints of how Miles' power players will explore as Spider-Man.

Additionally, Insomniac went out with a left-field reveal and announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a new entry in the classic PlayStation franchise which puts Ratchet and Clank in an inter-dimensional adventure, promising an entirely new gameplay mechanics.

Resident Evil Village

Many leaks claimed this game existed for months, and Sony finally revealed it during the PS5 games reveal stream with a new trailer bereft of plot or gameplay details but it does promise some reveals that may upset some Resident Evil fans.

Hitman III

The original Silent Assassin returns in IO Interactive's third entry in the rebooted Hitman series, with the developer describing it as "the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, with Agent 47 back as for the most important contracts of his entire career".

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Finally, GhostWire: Tokyo, the game that took last year's E3 by storm with a stunning, with its mysterious trailer. Shinji Mikami unveiled the gameplay trailer, which offers up as much as the reveal trailer did in terms of plot: 99% of Tokyo has disappeared and it's up to you to find out why and save the city, with a host of strange powers to command and a whole lot of supernatural foes to battle.

“With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE. “Worlds will be richer and more beautiful, they’ll captivate your senses in ways you didn’t think possible, and you’ll be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with lightning-fast loading. Today’s showcase is just a glimpse of what’s to come in the next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to PS5’s launch with us.”

The PlayStation 5 is slated to launch worldwide in the 2020 Holiday season.