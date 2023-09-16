Bravehearts at work

The fire station is a storehouse of untold stories. In the middle of the Covid-19 lockdown, a fire broke out in Theni district, nine hours from Chennai. A family of eight was stuck atop Thevaram hills. Tamilpandi recounts the operation he had led: “Since the fire vehicle could not go up the hill, we trekked up for about three hours. We carried torchlights, bed spreads, and the first-aid kit — nothing else. In times of fighting fire, even a stick comes in handy.” They lost two members of the family but brought the rest back to safety.