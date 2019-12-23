Bug in Android Twitter app compromised user security

Last week, Facebook disclosed that the database containing the user name and phone numbers of more than 267 million people was exposed online. While Mark Zuckerberg-owned company has initiated an investigation, its rival social media platform Twitter has revealed that its Android app version may have been compromised by the hackers.

In the official blog, Twitter has confirmed there was a serious vulnerability in Twitter for the Android app that could allow bad actors to see nonpublic account information or control the victim's account. For instance, hackers can gain full control to send Tweets or Direct Messages.

What's disturbing is that Twitter has no idea whether the user data was stolen or exposed, but it has begun to send out emails or direct messages (via Twitter app) to some people, which the company believes they may have affected.

"We don’t have evidence that malicious code was inserted in to the app or that this vulnerability was exploited, but we can’t be completely sure so we are taking extra caution," Twitter said.

The company has confirmed that it has fixed the security loophole in the Twitter for Android app and the users advised to update their application now.

Here's how to update your Twitter app on Android phone:

Open Play Store on your phone >> type Twitter >> tap on the 'Update'

Also, it is better to change the password of their app immediately.

