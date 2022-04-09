Burma on your plate!

Sometimes when you look through a restaurant menu, don't you wish that you could try them all? Small plates are so popular because they allow you to have a little bit of this and a little bit, instead of restricting you to just a dish or two. Oriental small plates are all the rage, and restaurant chain Burma Burma has caught on to the trend with its new small plates menu.
Burma Burma, which specialises in authentic vegetarian cuisine from Myanmar, has put together a bill of fare that has dishes made with ingredients like jackfruit, banana flower, nokeh (homemade Burmese cheese), stone flower and hemp seeds.
"Inspired by the varied geographies, bustling markets, diverse cultures and our family heritage in Burma, this (menu) is our contemporary take on some of the most noteworthy Burmese flavours we have tasted. With this new menu, we intend to showcase the new emerging Burma, and its evolving food," said co-founder Ankit Gupta about the menu's launch.
Here are three amazing recipes that you should try out.
TARO SHELL WITH SPICED BLACK BEAN
Ingredients
For taro shell
Taro (imported)–2 inches thick slice
Salt 2 tsp
water (enough to dip)
Oil to deep fry
For stuffing
Black bean seed 3 tbsp (Soaked)
Fresh oil 1 tbsp.
Onion, chopped 2 tsp
Garlic, chopped 1 tsp.
Ginger, chopped 1/2 tsp
Red chilli paste 1/2 tsp
Red chilli, chopped 1/2 tsp
Red chilli sauce 1 tsp
Sweet chilly sauce 1/2 tsp.
Tamarind juice 1/2 tsp.
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
Coconut cream 1 tsp.
Corn starch 1/4 tsp
For topping dip
Avocado ripe ¼ of a whole
Salt to taste
Lemon 1 wedge
For garnish
Habanero chilly 1 piece
Vinegar 5 tbsp
Salt ½ tsp
Sugar 2 tsp
Method
For taro shell
Cut the taro into 2mm thin slices (at least three pieces). Mix the water and salt and dip the taro slices for some time. Take it out, drain the excess water and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat oil in a pan and crisp fry the taro in the shape of a taco shell or with the help of a taco fryer. Keep aside to drain the excess oil.
For Stuffing
Boil the soaked black beans till tender and keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan, add chopped ginger, garlic, onion, fresh red chilli, and saute. Then add chilli paste, red chilli sauce, tamarind juice, and seasoning and mix well. Put in the tender beans and give it a good stir. Add sweet chilly sauce and coconut cream and fold it well. Simmer.
Finishing
Mix vinegar, salt and sugar to form a pickle brine and soak the habanero chilli. Stuff the bean mixture inside the fried taro taco shell. Keep it aside. Blend avocado, salt and lime juice and put the mixture in a piping bag. Take the stuffed taro taco and pipe the avocado puree on top. Cut pickled chilli into juliennes and garnish taco.
Shitake Autumn Crunchy Roll
Ingredients
For roll sheet
Black Rice Flour 1 cup
Gram flour ¾ cup
Corn flour ¼ cup
For stuffing
Shitake Mushroom ¼ cup(soaked)
Fresh oil 1 ½ tbsp
Onion, chopped 2 tsp
Garlic, chopped 1 tsp
Red chilli, chopped ¼ tsp
Mushroom oyster sauce 1 tsp
Black pepper, crushed one pinch
White Vinegar ½ tsp
Light soy 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
For dip
Peanut butter 2 tbsp
Miso paste ¾ tbsp
Coconut cream 1 ½ tbsp.
Method
Mix rice flour, gram flour and cornflour together. Add desired quantity of water to make a loose slurry. Heat a non-stick pan and make thin crepes with slurry.
Filling: Heat oil, add chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped fresh red chilli and sauté. Add chopped shitake mushrooms and stir well. Pour in light soy, oyster sauce, a little vinegar, crushed black pepper, salt and sugar. Stir. Keep aside to rest till it comes down to room temperature.
Cut the edges of the crepe if it is rough. Cut into 3 triangles to get bite-size rolls. Make sure the pointed edge of the triangle is facing upwards to ease your rolling process.
Put 2 tsp stuffing in a triangle. Fold the right and left ends and roll towards the pointed edge. Wet edges and stick. Once the rolls are ready, deep fry. Mix the dip ingredients and serve with the crunchy rolls.
Steamed Rice Paper Parcel
Ingredients
Readymade rice paper sheets
For stuffing
Broccoli florets diced(small) ½ cup
Fresh oil 1 tbsp
Chopped onion 1½ tsp
Chopped garlic 1 tsp
Chopped red chilli ¼ tsp
Mushroom Oyster sauce 1 tsp
Black pepper, crushed, a pinch
White vinegar ½ tsp.
Light soy 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
For Dashi
Onion 1 whole
Fennel bulb ½ a bulb
Carrots 1 medium-sized
Ginger ½ knob
Garlic 4 cloves
Coriander Root 5g
Kombu 10g
Coriander seed 2g
Star anise ½ piece
For Furikake
White Quinoa 2 tsp
Red Quinoa 2 tsp
Hemp Seeds 2 tsp
Sesame Seeds ½ tsp
Nori Sheets ½ sheet
Red Chili Flakes ¼ tsp
Salt ¼ tsp
Method
For Furikake
Toast furikake ingredients separately. Cool to room temperature and crush.
For Dashi
Char all the dashi ingredients apart from kombu. Put a pan to heat, add in water and kombu. When the water gets hot add all the charred ingredients and simmer for 45-60 mins. Do not boil. Strain dashi and adjust salt.
For Rice Paper Parcel
Blanch the broccoli florets and keep aside. Heat oil. Add chopped onion, garlic, and the rest of the ingredients for stuffing and sauté. Add blanched broccoli florets and toss to mix well. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Moisten the rice paper sheets and cut them in half. Put stuffing between one of the half sheets and fold it in a triangle. After parcels are ready, steam them. Top with hemp seed and quinoa furikake. Pour in the dashi and serve hot.
