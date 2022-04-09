Burma on your plate!

Sometimes when you look through a restaurant menu, don't you wish that you could try them all? Small plates are so popular because they allow you to have a little bit of this and a little bit, instead of restricting you to just a dish or two. Oriental small plates are all the rage, and restaurant chain Burma Burma has caught on to the trend with its new small plates menu.

Burma Burma, which specialises in authentic vegetarian cuisine from Myanmar, has put together a bill of fare that has dishes made with ingredients like jackfruit, banana flower, nokeh (homemade Burmese cheese), stone flower and hemp seeds.

"Inspired by the varied geographies, bustling markets, diverse cultures and our family heritage in Burma, this (menu) is our contemporary take on some of the most noteworthy Burmese flavours we have tasted. With this new menu, we intend to showcase the new emerging Burma, and its evolving food," said co-founder Ankit Gupta about the menu's launch.

Here are three amazing recipes that you should try out.

TARO SHELL WITH SPICED BLACK BEAN

Ingredients

For taro shell

Taro (imported)–2 inches thick slice

Salt 2 tsp

water (enough to dip)

Oil to deep fry

For stuffing

Black bean seed 3 tbsp (Soaked)

Fresh oil 1 tbsp.

Onion, chopped 2 tsp

Garlic, chopped 1 tsp.

Ginger, chopped 1/2 tsp

Red chilli paste 1/2 tsp

Red chilli, chopped 1/2 tsp

Red chilli sauce 1 tsp

Sweet chilly sauce 1/2 tsp.

Tamarind juice 1/2 tsp.

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

Coconut cream 1 tsp.

Corn starch 1/4 tsp

For topping dip

Avocado ripe ¼ of a whole

Salt to taste

Lemon 1 wedge

For garnish

Habanero chilly 1 piece

Vinegar 5 tbsp

Salt ½ tsp

Sugar 2 tsp

Method

For taro shell

Cut the taro into 2mm thin slices (at least three pieces). Mix the water and salt and dip the taro slices for some time. Take it out, drain the excess water and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat oil in a pan and crisp fry the taro in the shape of a taco shell or with the help of a taco fryer. Keep aside to drain the excess oil.

For Stuffing

Boil the soaked black beans till tender and keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan, add chopped ginger, garlic, onion, fresh red chilli, and saute. Then add chilli paste, red chilli sauce, tamarind juice, and seasoning and mix well. Put in the tender beans and give it a good stir. Add sweet chilly sauce and coconut cream and fold it well. Simmer.

Finishing

Mix vinegar, salt and sugar to form a pickle brine and soak the habanero chilli. Stuff the bean mixture inside the fried taro taco shell. Keep it aside. Blend avocado, salt and lime juice and put the mixture in a piping bag. Take the stuffed taro taco and pipe the avocado puree on top. Cut pickled chilli into juliennes and garnish taco.

Shitake Autumn Crunchy Roll

Ingredients

For roll sheet

Black Rice Flour 1 cup

Gram flour ¾ cup

Corn flour ¼ cup

For stuffing

Shitake Mushroom ¼ cup(soaked)

Fresh oil 1 ½ tbsp

Onion, chopped 2 tsp

Garlic, chopped 1 tsp

Red chilli, chopped ¼ tsp

Mushroom oyster sauce 1 tsp

Black pepper, crushed one pinch

White Vinegar ½ tsp

Light soy 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

For dip

Peanut butter 2 tbsp

Miso paste ¾ tbsp

Coconut cream 1 ½ tbsp.

Method

Mix rice flour, gram flour and cornflour together. Add desired quantity of water to make a loose slurry. Heat a non-stick pan and make thin crepes with slurry.

Filling: Heat oil, add chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped fresh red chilli and sauté. Add chopped shitake mushrooms and stir well. Pour in light soy, oyster sauce, a little vinegar, crushed black pepper, salt and sugar. Stir. Keep aside to rest till it comes down to room temperature.

Cut the edges of the crepe if it is rough. Cut into 3 triangles to get bite-size rolls. Make sure the pointed edge of the triangle is facing upwards to ease your rolling process.

Put 2 tsp stuffing in a triangle. Fold the right and left ends and roll towards the pointed edge. Wet edges and stick. Once the rolls are ready, deep fry. Mix the dip ingredients and serve with the crunchy rolls.

Steamed Rice Paper Parcel

Ingredients

Readymade rice paper sheets

For stuffing

Broccoli florets diced(small) ½ cup

Fresh oil 1 tbsp

Chopped onion 1½ tsp

Chopped garlic 1 tsp

Chopped red chilli ¼ tsp

Mushroom Oyster sauce 1 tsp

Black pepper, crushed, a pinch

White vinegar ½ tsp.

Light soy 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

For Dashi

Onion 1 whole

Fennel bulb ½ a bulb

Carrots 1 medium-sized

Ginger ½ knob

Garlic 4 cloves

Coriander Root 5g

Kombu 10g

Coriander seed 2g

Star anise ½ piece

For Furikake

White Quinoa 2 tsp

Red Quinoa 2 tsp

Hemp Seeds 2 tsp

Sesame Seeds ½ tsp

Nori Sheets ½ sheet

Red Chili Flakes ¼ tsp

Salt ¼ tsp

Method

For Furikake

Toast furikake ingredients separately. Cool to room temperature and crush.

For Dashi

Char all the dashi ingredients apart from kombu. Put a pan to heat, add in water and kombu. When the water gets hot add all the charred ingredients and simmer for 45-60 mins. Do not boil. Strain dashi and adjust salt.

For Rice Paper Parcel

Blanch the broccoli florets and keep aside. Heat oil. Add chopped onion, garlic, and the rest of the ingredients for stuffing and sauté. Add blanched broccoli florets and toss to mix well. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Moisten the rice paper sheets and cut them in half. Put stuffing between one of the half sheets and fold it in a triangle. After parcels are ready, steam them. Top with hemp seed and quinoa furikake. Pour in the dashi and serve hot.

