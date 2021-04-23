Burn those calories away – the simple way 

With our lifestyles not always being the way they should be, exercise has become all the more important. Our jobs have become far more hectic and long hours are not doing any good at all. Besides, we stuff ourselves with junk food just for pleasure after a tiring day.

The result of all this is a body that is degrading all the time and heading for trouble. In such a scenario, regular exercise is the only solution for us to keep the doctor away.

Of course, the ideal scenario would be to go for a brisk walk for about 45 minutes, play a game, hit the gym or practice yoga regularly. And along with diet restrictions.

But quite often, our busy schedules do no let us take that time away for an organised gym or yoga session.

Here are some things you could do to get the body to exercise a bit:

Buy a table tennis bat and ball and you can hit away against the wall and work up a sweat. That way, you will never have to leave the house and half an hour of doing it should give your body some exercise.

Get yourself a hockey stick and a ball. You can then dribble and run around with the hockey stick and ball and just see the amount of sweat you break into. Just like the table tennis example above, you don’t need anyone else to play with. If there is another person whom you can involve, things can be even more fun.

Get a basketball hoop and install it on one of the external walls of your house. It is loads of fun trying to shoot and score points. You can challenge yourself as well to reach a particular target in a day. Again, this can be a very good physical exercise alone or even better with another person to challenge you.

The whole point is to exercise and have fun while doing so. If one is exercising and not enjoying it, the whole process is bound to stop quickly.

It is not just for the physical body that we need to concentrate on. The mind needs some rest too after a hard day’s work. This is where yoga and various types of meditation can help out. They remove mental fatigue and let the individual have a peaceful sleep and get ready for another gruelling day of work.

What one is interested in is totally the individual’s choice, but some sort of physical and mental activity is a must these days.