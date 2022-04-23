Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Whether working from home or the office, it makes sense to invest in aesthetically pleasing furniture that's functionally efficient, well-designed and suited for optimal body posture. Moreover, the best ergonomic solutions are often directly related to productivity levels.

Furniture that we use daily, such as office and dining chairs, study tables, and sofas, must allow for good posture, less exertion, and better heights and reach. They should bring joy and relief, apart from comfort, as each element contributes to your mood every time you enter a space.

Furniture contributes a significant role in interior design wherein it can make or break a space. The same principle applies to functionality, where space is only usable with appropriate chairs, tables and storage units. In addition, the product must be easy to repair; maintenance must not be overlooked as good furniture too needs periodical polishing and occasional reupholstery or hardware replacement to restore its original charm or functionality.

The trait of good ergonomic design is the furniture's ability to support you while allowing you to be mobile and implement various adjustments. A flexible and adaptive environment helps carry out a task without distractions and discomfort.

Users are now interested in implementing multipurpose, lightweight, and easily customizable furniture for homes and offices alike.

For example, a good armchair or lounge chair is now multi-utilitarian. It allows you to sit upright during the day and transforms into a recliner by the evening to facilitate varied relaxing postures. It can also be used as a dining chair or conference room chair as it is comfortable and durable for long hours.

Although it is recommended not to sit for hours at a stretch, one must be mindful while sitting to maintain a seat depth of two to four inches from the back of the knees. Pay attention to elements like the chair's foam base and tufted finish. Opt for breathable natural fabrics.

According to research by Loughborough University, the sit-stand desk is an example of an ergonomic design that boosts productivity. It helps reduce stress on the spine, neck and hips as the body is positioned upright.

With appropriate support on the neck and shoulders and a backrest to assist the spine's natural curve, ergonomic furniture can help prevent the development of cervical spondylosis later in life.

Architect Anupriya Sahu is Founder and Design Head, Alankaram, India’s leading home-grown furniture design studio that amalgamates indigenous design with contemporary finesse.