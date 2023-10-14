Can we close the 'pay gap'?

Let me tell you about the clauses my colleagues like. ‘Compliment in public, but give critical feedback in private’, enshrined in Clause 6 is Disha A R’s favourite. One day, Disha, with much mirth, told us how she would like her feedback to be worded: “Say ‘What you did was perfect, but here’s how it could be more perfect…”. Divya Narayanan likes the ‘Apologies & Compliments’ clause. It is something many organisations talk about but she has never seen it “written in an official document”. Kaushik Kannan favours Clause 23 — ‘No one is obligated to reply to work messages during off-hours’. In his off-work hours, he volunteers his design skills for teams that need it. Regenerative personal time is essential to a healthy work culture.