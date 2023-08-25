Caste and city: Focus of Ambedkar group

Four friends have started a collective in Bengaluru to raise awareness about the anti-caste movement.

Called ‘Ambedkar Reading Circle’, the initiative was started in April by Roy Anto, Abhijit Wagre, Vignesh Shiva Subramaniam M, and Akbar Allahbaksh. They belong to Dalit and minority communities. The group, which is in their mid-20s, met during a fellowship programme in Bengaluru.