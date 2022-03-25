Celebrate International Waffle Day today with these six savoury variations

"I don't like waffles," said no dessert lover ever. People worldwide enjoy and look forward to eating all things sweet and sugary more than they do savoury food.

However, waffles are a versatile food item that tastes great, whether sweet or savoury.

"We should treat waffles like crispy bread. Everything—from veggies and grilled chicken to fried eggs and bacon—goes with it," said Chef Sneha Upadhaya, a popular home chef and Instagrammer with more than 154k followers.

If you've been planning to get experimental in the kitchen, here six are non-sweet ways to make and eat these fluffy yet crispy dishes.

Waffle sandwich

Grilled vegetables and cheese with waffles make for a divine, delicious formula, said Chef Upadhaya.

"Bake the waffles until crisp, add cheese sauce, and top it with grilled vegetables." You may also replace vegetables with eggs for a sandwich that's rich in taste and protein.

Waffle pizza

Whether it's a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian one, pizzas have their own fan base. Replacing your regular round base with a chequered waffle adds a new kick to your pizza, makes it fluffier, and elevates its taste and look. Chef Upadhaya recommends adding marinara sauce, cheese, and vegetables to the waffle and then baking it.

Pesto waffles

Pesto, made by coarse blending parmesan cheese, pine nuts, basil leaves and crushed roasted garlic, is a terrific sauce and topping. One can fold the pesto into the waffle batter or use it as a layering dip or topping for the waffles. Chef Upadhaya recommends pesto waffles with strips of bacon, fried eggs, or roasted chicken served with vegetables.

Mac 'n' cheese waffles

Macaroni and cheese is a classic snack on its own, but when combined with waffles, it makes for a filling, wholesome meal.

Cook macaroni in a saucepan filled with milk and cheese until al dente. Top up your waffles with this gooey cheese-loaded mix and grate some cheddar cheese over it. Sprinkle chilli flakes and oregano before serving.

Lebanese waffles

Give your waffles a Lebanese twist. Make some turmeric hummus by using chickpeas, aquafaba, tahini, and turmeric and top your waffles with it. Sprinkle sesame seeds for a burst of taste. Cut some fresh vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers, and beetroot into juliennes for the side.

Fusion waffles

If you're bored of the cheese and sauce-loaded waffles, Chef Upadhaya has an out-of-the-box concoction for you. "You should try waffles with some podi, ghee, and a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and urad dal (black gram)." Serve with tomato chutney.