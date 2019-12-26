CES 2020: Samsung teases advanced AI assistant Neon

With just days before the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 (January 7-10), the world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung has announced to show-off extraordinary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based smart assistant in Las Vegas.

As the headline says, Samsung is calling it the 'Neon' and going by the teaser messages-- "HAVE YOU EVER MET AN 'ARTIFICIAL' ?", the South Korean company is leaving no stone unturned to get the excitement level high among the fans.

Samsung Neon: What we know so far

There is no official word whether the Neon will replace the company's existing buggy smart assistant Bixby or not.

However, there is a theory running wild on the Internet. The images of human models used in the teaser hints Neon may be a humanoid robot-like Sophia, developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics in 2016.



NEON teaser (Neon/Twitter screen-shot)



Sophia holds the citizenship of Saudi Arabia and also awarded the United Nations Development Programme's first-ever Innovation Champion for Asia and the Pacific certificate, a first non-human to have a UN title.

But, critics think Sophia does not even come close to human-level intelligence in terms of independent thinking, but overhyping of its capability on social media made it popular around the world.

So, will Samsung Neon be more realistic than Sophia? We are not completely sure. We have to wait two more weeks to know what Samsung has up its sleeves.

Pranav Mistry, the president and CEO of Samsung Scientific and Technological Advanced Research (STAR) Labs, has posted a message on Twitter that he and his team have been working on Neon for several years and si very pumped up to showcase the capabilities of the Neon to the world in early January 2020.

Also, the official Neon Twitter handles hints it can understand Hindi.



Samsung Neon (Neon/Twitter screen-shot)



For those unaware, Indian-born Mistry is a scientist/innovator and holds several technology patents in his name. Also, he has been with Samsung for several years and held many high profile positions including Director of Research, global vice president and now currently the chief of STAR Labs, which has developed AI-powered Neon.

Ace Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapur of Mr. India (Sci-fi movie of a smart wearable that turns owner invisible) fame too, is excited about Samsung Neon.

"What SiFi movies have just started exploring, the Indian born scientist @pranavmistry is bringing soon to your home. An Artificial Intelligence being as your best friend? Come see us at #CES2020 at the #NEON corner," Kapur said on Twitter.

We will be tracking all the new developments related to the Samsung Neon. Stay tuned.

