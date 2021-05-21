Clubhouse app now available on Android worldwide

The much-awaited drop-in audio app Clubhouse is now finally available on the Google Play store.

Paul Davison and Rohan Seth of Alpha Exploration Co. launched the Clubhouse on the iOS platform in March 2020. It was an instant hit among consumers and partly the credit also goes tech celebrities such as Elon Musk (founder of Tesla and Space X) and others hosting audio chatrooms on the Clubhouse platform.

The Clubhouse app is an informative platform for all age groups and professionals who can join sessions to gain new insights on topics of their interest from the host.

Within a year, Clubhouse registered more than 16 million downloads on the Apple App Store alone, which has a market share of little over 26% (there are around 1.65 billion active iOS devices)

Now, Clubhouse is finally made its debut on Google Play Store, which caters to more than 3 billion active Android user-base. It is also available for download in India too.

Clubhouse app comes 51MB in size and works on devices with Android 8.0 (or later versions).

