Colourless, odourless, tasteless

Do you realise that the water you drink is the very same water that the dinosaurs drank and the earliest humans drank? What I mean to say is that water on earth has remained the same over time. It just keeps changing form — liquid, gas or solid — but essentially it is the same water getting recycled over the centuries with no increase or decrease in the amount. So why all this talk about a looming, disastrous water shortage? From about 14 million humans 5,000 years ago, there are 8.1 billion humans using the same water today! And then there are the uses we put water to… it takes 95 litres of water to produce 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity. And it takes about 5,600 litres of water to manufacture one pair of jeans and 12,700 litres to make a smart phone. I bet they didn’t have to make those 5,000 years ago! Scarily, it is predicted that by 2050, we will be using 50% more water than we did in the year 2000. We simply don’t have enough water.