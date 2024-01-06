Communication and the Five Senses

On a trip to Kabini, all us tourists piled into a jeep early in the morning and drove through the forest in excited anticipation of seeing a tiger or two. The guide was experienced and was taking us to the river, sure that the morning hours were the perfect time to catch those magnificent creatures get their first drink of the day. The forest was quiet. It was as if the animals were all either sleeping or all too keen to avoid us humans. As we wound along the forest track, there was a sudden burst of chatter from the monkeys that we had so far not seen a sign of. The guide stopped the jeep. He put his finger to his lips and said, “the king is on the move”. Sure enough, a majestic tiger, huge and healthy, strolled across the path not deigning to take notice of us in our silly little jeep gaping at him. The monkeys had given notice to anyone listening that they better not be roaming the forest, or else…!