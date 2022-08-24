Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD occurs after a traumatic or extremely stressful event. According to Chetna Luthra, a clinical psychologist and a therapist, “An event can be termed as traumatic when it leads the individual to feel helpless, scared, threatened, shocked or unsafe."

Major natural or man-made disasters, wars, crimes, prolonged child abuse, maltreatment, emotional abuse, mental abuse, physical abuse, and deaths are some of the events that can be termed as traumatic.

As per research conducted by National Centre for PTSD, about seven or eight out of every 100 people will experience PTSD at some point in their lives. It also quoted that women are more likely to develop PTSD than men, and genes may make some people more likely to develop PTSD than others. Chetna further adds, “While it is usually expected that as the time passes, people often move on and forget the event, PTSD may lead an individual to become more fearful or anxious."

One may develop a wide range of general as well as life-threatening symptoms, and the lingering memories of the situation may affect the person greatly. All of this can impair one’s daily functioning.

Early signs and symptoms

Signs and symptoms of the disorder vary across individuals, and while some may experience a couple of symptoms, others may experience a vast spectrum of symptoms, suggests Chetna. “A person suffering from PTSD may experience some of these or all of these symptoms."

> Having intrusive and suicidal thoughts related to the event

> Feeling low, hopeless, and helpless consistently

> Loss of interest in activities

> Experiencing feelings of guilt and shame

> Indulging in or thinking of self-harm

> Recurrence of nightmares and flashbacks

> Feeling aroused and triggered even without being triggered by anything related to the event

> Experiencing extreme anxiety or panic attacks

> Having difficulty in sleep

> Mood and behavioural changes

> Loss of or increase in appetite

> Having sudden and prolonged emotional outbursts

As per the National Institute of Mental Health, these symptoms usually develop within three months of experiencing the traumatic event but may also develop later.

The effects of PTSD can last weeks, months and sometimes continue for years, so while some people recover in a few months, it becomes chronic in other people. Since it affects and threatens an individual’s sense of physical and psychological safety, a person gets vulnerable and may also develop a dependence on alcohol and drugs.

“People also develop cognitive issues like troubled memories related to the event, negative perceptions of self and the world, feelings of guilt, and trouble concentrating," the therapist said

Coping With PTSD

Once an individual starts showing symptoms of PTSD, it is best to offer as much support as possible instead of invalidating their problems, suggests Chetna. When a person’s feelings are validated, and they feel supported, it may prevent the symptoms of PTSD from becoming more severe and also works as a very important factor in recovery.

“Seeking professional help in terms of seeking counselling or visiting a psychiatrist to help manage symptoms is very essential for correct and timely diagnosis,” the therapist emphasises. There are different treatments for PTSD, including medications, psychotherapies, and biofeedback.

In addition to social, professional, and medical help, lifestyle changes, including meditation, journaling, art therapy, building a social support network, gaining information about PTSD, and learning and practising relaxation techniques are just as crucial. A report by the National Institute of Mental Health suggests, “Bringing about some lifestyle changes such as better sleep, having a healthy diet, and exercising can be very helpful in managing chronic PTSD”.

Chetna also recommends expressing one's thoughts by writing and learning how to self-soothe through stress management techniques.

If someone close to you is trying to cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder:

> Be patient, kind and compassionate.

> Provide as much support and care as possible.

> Accept and acknowledge a traumatic experience and provide a safe, validating space.

> Create an environment where there are fewer chances of the person getting retraumatised or triggered.

> When talking to a person experiencing PTSD, see and listen without being biased and judgemental.

