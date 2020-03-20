Coronavirus effect: Reliance Jio offers double data for these plans

Since the Coronavirus outbreak in China in late 2019, pandemic has spread to more than 120 countries. So far, more than 250,600 have been infected with covid-19 and close to 10,260 have died.

With each passing day, India too is seeing an increase in coronavirus infections. To curb further spread, government and private companies have started Work From Home (WFH) initiatives for employees. Even colleges and schools have been shut down around the country.

However, to get the work done, the internet has become an essential requirement. Corporates with big pockets can afford to have super-fast broadband, but others such as salaried class and students mostly depend on the mobile cellular networks to access web services.

Now, Reliance Jio, in a bid to help the consumers, has announced new tariff plans ranging between Rs 11 and Rs 251 with double the data and also extra talk time with the non-Jio numbers.

For instance, Rs 11 pack can get you instant 800MB data and 75 minutes of talk time with the non-Jio contacts. Previously, it offered 400MB data.

Must read | Coronavirus effect: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others to cease HD content streaming

If you go for Rs 21, you are entitled to get 2GB data and 200 minutes of talk time. Similarly, Rs 51 gets you 12GB data and 500 minutes talk time.



Reliance Jio's new data plans (Picture credit: Jio website)



On the other hand, Rs 101 used to offer 6GB data, now its double to 12GB data and 1000 minutes of talk time with the non-Jio phone numbers.

Whereas the Rs 251 offers 102GB data, but only 2GB per day for 51 days.

Must read | Coronavirus live updates: New cases come in thick and fast

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.